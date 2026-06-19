SC Flags ‘Brain Drain’ In Legal Profession, Directs Creation Of Fund for Young Lawyers

Supreme Court flags the growing exodus of talented young lawyers from India due to lack of opportunities and support.
Directs Bar Council of India and State Bar Councils to create a dedicated Young Lawyers’ Welfare Fund for financial assistance and mentorship.
Aims to improve working conditions for junior advocates and retain legal talent within the country through institutional support.
The Supreme Court on Thursday raised serious concerns over the growing ‘brain drain’ in the legal profession, observing that a large number of bright young lawyers are leaving India for better opportunities abroad, and directed the creation of a dedicated welfare fund to support young advocates.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India observed that the legal profession is witnessing a worrying exodus of talent due to high competition, low initial earnings, lack of institutional support, and better remuneration and work-life balance offered in countries like the UK, US, Singapore, and the Middle East.
“Many promising young lawyers who could have contributed significantly to the Indian justice system are opting to move abroad. This brain drain must be arrested,” the bench remarked during the hearing of a suo motu petition related to the welfare of junior lawyers.
The Supreme Court directed the Bar Council of India (BCI) and all State Bar Councils to create a dedicated “Young Lawyers’ Welfare Fund” within three months. The fund is expected to provide financial assistance, stipends, mentorship programmes, and support for continuing legal education to advocates in their initial 5–7 years of practice.
The court also suggested that senior lawyers and law firms contribute to this fund and emphasised the need to improve working conditions at district courts and lower judiciary levels. It highlighted that many young lawyers struggle with unpaid internships, lack of chamber space, and irregular briefs in the early stages of their career.
Senior advocates present during the hearing welcomed the initiative, noting that the legal profession has become increasingly challenging for first-generation lawyers from smaller towns. The Bar Council of India has been asked to submit a detailed action plan within six weeks.
Legal experts view this directive as a landmark step towards strengthening the legal ecosystem in India and retaining home-grown talent. The move is expected to benefit thousands of young advocates who often face financial hardships in the initial years.
The Supreme Court will monitor the implementation of the fund and has scheduled a follow-up hearing after three months to review the progress.