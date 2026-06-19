Graham Norton Wins US Court Order In AI Deepfake Case, Plans UK High Court Action

Graham Norton secured a US court order identifying anonymous deepfake account operators.
AI-generated posts falsely claimed the presenter and his family faced health crises.
The television host is preparing further legal action in England's High Court.
Graham Norton's AI deepfake case has reached a major milestone after the popular television presenter secured a legal victory in the United States over a series of allegedly false and AI-generated posts targeting him and his family. According to reports by the Irish Independent, Norton sought legal intervention to identify the individuals behind anonymous social media accounts accused of spreading misinformation about his health and personal life.
The broadcaster argued that the posts, which allegedly appeared on a page called Westminster Wire, caused significant distress to his family, friends and fans. The case was filed in California to compel the social media platform to disclose information that could help identify those responsible for the content.
Graham Norton wins US court order over AI-generated fake posts
Court filings reportedly stated that Norton had been repeatedly targeted by anonymous accounts using deepfake technology and fabricated claims. Several posts falsely suggested that the presenter was seriously ill, while others incorrectly claimed that his 94-year-old mother had died.
According to documents submitted before the court, it was stated by Norton that his mother, who actively uses Facebook, had been confronted with reports of her own death. It was further argued that the ongoing circulation of such content had caused deep emotional distress to his family.
Graham Norton plans High Court action in England
The US court ruling will now allow Norton to obtain identification details linked to the accounts behind the posts. According to statements attributed to the presenter in court filings, it was said that legal proceedings could not move forward without first identifying those responsible.
Norton is now expected to pursue further action in the High Court in England against the individuals operating the accounts. The case adds to growing concerns surrounding the misuse of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology to create convincing but false narratives involving public figures.