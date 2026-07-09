'If There Is A Story, Sairat 2 Will Be Made': Nagraj Manjule On Plans To Make The Sequel

Nagraj Manjule's Sairat (2016) was a major milestone for Indian cinema, breaking box office records. Starring Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in the lead roles, the romantic drama became the highest-grossing Marathi film of its time, grossing over Rs 110 crore. Manjule, in an interview, opened up about the legacy of Sairat and a potential sequel while promoting his upcoming film Frame, where he plays a photojournalist. Directed by Vikram Patwardhan, the film also stars Amey Wagh.
For the unversed, Sairat was remade in Hindi as Dhadak (2018), which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.
Manjule on Sairat
In an interview with SCREEN, Manjule wanted to have a contrasting world of romance that comes with challenges instead of the happily-ever-after tropes seen in typical films. He aimed to portray love without unnecessary drama.
Manjule said, "I never looked at it as a challenge. I said what I wanted to with the film."
The director admitted that the Bollywood remake took him by surprise. "I never thought Sairat would be adapted by Bollywood. We just make our film. We don’t think about how much people will like it or if there will be a remake," he added.
Will there be a Sairat sequel?
When Manjule was asked if he had been inspired to make a Sairat sequel after Dhadak 2, the National Award-winning director said, "Sairat 2 doesn’t need to get inspired by Dhadak 2 to be made. If there is a story, Sairat 2 will be made. I feel that the story was complete in itself, but sometimes when people like a film, they want to see what happens further in it."
He also said that there have been persistent fan demands for sequels to both Fandry and Sairat.
"After Sairat came out, people forgot about it. But now they keep asking me about Sairat 2. I feel it is a world where much can be spoken about, but I have not thought about it," he added.
On evolution of Marathi cinema
Majule said that Sairat had "opened a door to a room full of treasure" for the industry.
He said, "A film becomes mainstream when everyone likes it. Language has nothing to do with it. There are so many Hindi films also that don’t reach a wide audience, so we can call that regional too." He also gave examples of regional blockbusters like Baahubali, Kantara, and Pushpa.