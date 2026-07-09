'If There Is A Story, Sairat 2 Will Be Made': Nagraj Manjule On Plans To Make The Sequel

Will there be a Sairat sequel?

When Manjule was asked if he had been inspired to make a Sairat sequel after Dhadak 2, the National Award-winning director said, "Sairat 2 doesn’t need to get inspired by Dhadak 2 to be made. If there is a story, Sairat 2 will be made. I feel that the story was complete in itself, but sometimes when people like a film, they want to see what happens further in it."