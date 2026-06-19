Shah Rukh Khan Waived Off Rs 42 Lakh Bill For Marathi Blockbuster Deool Band 2

In an interview with Abhijat Marathi Filmy, Tarde said that the team had initially budgeted around Rs 12 lakh for the DCP process, which is required for cinema screenings, but received an actual estimate of nearly Rs 42 lakh. "The bill came to Rs 42 lakh. We didn't have that kind of money, nor did we have any source from where we could arrange it...," Tarde said.