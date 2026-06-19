Shah Rukh Khan Waived Off Rs 42 Lakh Bill For Marathi Blockbuster Deool Band 2

Shah Rukh Khan waived off Rs 42 lakh in Digital Cinema Package dues for Deool Band 2.
Director Pravin Tarde revealed that the actor intervened and approved the waiver after learning the filmmakers were the creators of Mulshi Pattern.
The support has enabled the theatrical release of the film, which is a major hit at the box office.
Pravin Tarde's Marathi devotional drama Deool Band 2, which hit the screens on May 21, 2026, has emerged as a massive blockbuster, becoming the second-highest-grossing Marathi film of the year.
Shah Rukh Khan waived off Rs 42 lakh DCP fees for Deool Band 2
Tarde revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment waived Rs 42 lakh in Digital Cinema Package (DCP) dues for Deool Band 2, enabling the movie's smooth theatrical release before it became a major hit.
In an interview with Abhijat Marathi Filmy, Tarde said that the team had initially budgeted around Rs 12 lakh for the DCP process, which is required for cinema screenings, but received an actual estimate of nearly Rs 42 lakh. "The bill came to Rs 42 lakh. We didn't have that kind of money, nor did we have any source from where we could arrange it...," Tarde said.
The makers then approached Red Chillies Entertainment to explain the budget constraint. They said they lacked funds to distribute the movie on a large scale and requested support for theatrical release.
Shah Rukh Khan stepped in to help after learning the filmmakers were the creators of Mulshi Pattern. "He simply said, 'Waive off their bill.' He told them, 'It's a Marathi film. Give them the DCP. We can sort out the payments later...,'" Pravin Tarde said, quoting Khan.
"They showed tremendous respect towards Marathi cinema. For him, the film was more important than the money. I credit all these people for the success of the film," Tarde added.
Tarde called SRK's gesture invaluable and expressed deep gratitude for his support. He hopes to screen the film for Khan someday.
Deool Band 2 story
Deool Band 2, a spiritual sequel to the 2015 film, is written by Tarde. It tells the story of farmer suicides and explores the relationship between faith and atheism.
Snehal Tarde and Mohan Joshi play lead roles in the film.
According to Sacnilk, it has reportedly grossed over Rs 80 crore, and has earned approximately Rs 69.62 crore in India.