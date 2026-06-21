Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor And Shah Rukh Khan Join Revati Sule's Wedding Celebrations

The wedding of Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhani was packed with influential guests.
Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and the Ambanis also showed up.
A viral moment from the pre-wedding celebrations had Shah Rukh Khan dance with the bride and groom.
The wedding of Revati Sule, daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule, and Sarang Lakhani, son of businessman and politician Arun Lakhani, in Mumbai drew the biggest folks from Bollywood, politics and business.
In attendance were Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. In one of the videos, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen sharing a light-hearted moment with Amitabh Bachchan during the celebrations. Actors Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Jackie Shroff and Ravi Kishan also joined the festivities.
Ahead of the wedding, several clips from the pre-wedding festivities gained traction on social media. One video in particular drew widespread attention, showing Shah Rukh Khan dancing with the bride and groom. In one of the videos that is making the rounds, Khan was seen dancing with Revati Sule and other guests to "Koi Mil Gaya" from his hit 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Rahul Vaidya, who performed at the event, shared a series of photos and videos from the night and wrote, “Last night was one for the books. A room full of celebrated personalities, respected leaders, and cherished guests — brought together by the universal language of music. Sharing a few moments from a beautiful evening that was intimate, elegant, and filled with incredible energy. Thank you for the love.” Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the wedding. Sarang's father Arun Lakhani, who is the chairman and managing director of Vishwaraj group, was recently elected unopposed to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Revati Sule is an alumna of the London School of Economics, while her husband, Sarang Lakhani, is an alumnus of Columbia Business School.