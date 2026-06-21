Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor And Shah Rukh Khan Join Revati Sule's Wedding Celebrations

Ahead of the wedding, several clips from the pre-wedding festivities gained traction on social media. One video in particular drew widespread attention, showing Shah Rukh Khan dancing with the bride and groom. In one of the videos that is making the rounds, Khan was seen dancing with Revati Sule and other guests to "Koi Mil Gaya" from his hit 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Rahul Vaidya, who performed at the event, shared a series of photos and videos from the night and wrote, “Last night was one for the books. A room full of celebrated personalities, respected leaders, and cherished guests — brought together by the universal language of music. Sharing a few moments from a beautiful evening that was intimate, elegant, and filled with incredible energy. Thank you for the love.” Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand.