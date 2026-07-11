Beyond Ratings: Can Reality TV Spark Meaningful Conversations?

The second season of Lock Upp has been rife with talking points. Akanksha Chamola lashed out at Shreya Kalra after her bisexuality was revealed on the show without her consent. Calling Shreya the “most evil” person she had ever met, Akanksha accused her of using a private conversation to gain an advantage in the game. Despite Akanksha breaking down, Shreya stood by her decision, saying she did it purely as part of the competition. Chamola later admitted to being in relationships with women before her marriage and that her husband, Gaurav Khanna, was in the know and accepted her graciously. Chamola has spawned abundant conversation on the show. She publicly announced her separation from Khanna, leading to ample online chatter. She has also spoken about not wanting kids unlike her husband, which was also a point of rift. Chamola broke down on the show, claiming that she's been shamed for not wanting children.