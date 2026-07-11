Barbara Ling, Oscar-winning Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Production Designer, Dead At 73

“The night of the first shoot when all the neon lit up and the period cars came out and [Arianne Phillips’] costumes were out there, you absolutely believed you were in 1969 because everything was real. It was a movie filming a real street. We pretty much carried that theme through Westwood [to re-create the Bruin Theater] and everywhere we shot", she added. Ling designed more than 150 sets in transforming 2019 Los Angeles into its 1969 counterpart, all without the aid of extensive CGI. On Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, she was working against construction and demolition as she sought to transform Hollywood 2018 into Hollywood 1969.