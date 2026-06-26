Joel Kim Booster Says Hollywood Misread Heated Rivalry's Success And Missed The Real Story

Joel Kim Booster says Heated Rivalry succeeded because of LGBTQ storytelling, not hockey.
Hollywood has reportedly developed several hockey dramas without similar queer representation.
GLAAD says 41% of LGBTQ television characters will not return.
Joel Kim Booster believes Hollywood has completely misunderstood the success of Heated Rivalry. Speaking during the final days of Pride Month, the comedian and actor argued that the breakout LGBTQ romance resonated because of its authentic storytelling rather than its hockey backdrop. According to Booster, the industry's response reflects a broader problem in how studios approach queer representation and commercial success.
Joel Kim Booster says Hollywood missed the point behind Heated Rivalry
In an interview with The Provincetown Independent, Booster said the entertainment industry focused on the wrong aspect of Heated Rivalry after its success. He remarked that multiple hockey-based television series are now in development, yet none centre on LGBTQ characters.
It was stated by Booster that, "There are now six hockey shows in development, none of them gay. I think it wasn't the hockey that was the big issue."
His comments come as streaming platforms continue expanding sports romances, including Prime Video's Off Campus, based on Elle Kennedy's novels, and Netflix's adaptation of Hannah Grace's Icebreaker series.
LGBTQ representation remains a concern in Hollywood
Booster also spoke about the wider climate surrounding LGBTQ storytelling in Hollywood. He argued that creators and studios have become increasingly cautious due to political pressures and growing concerns around diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
According to Booster, fear of censorship and retaliation has made the industry more risk-averse when it comes to developing inclusive stories.
His concerns echo findings from GLAAD's latest Where We Are on TV report, which noted that 41% of LGBTQ television characters would not return because of cancellations, series endings or limited-run formats.
Meanwhile, fans of Heated Rivalry have reason to celebrate. Filming for Season 2 is expected to begin in August, after creator Jacob Tierney completes the scripts. While new hockey dramas continue to emerge, Booster believes the lasting appeal of Heated Rivalry lies in its emotional, character-driven queer romance rather than the sport itself.