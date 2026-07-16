Did Deepika Padukone Support Sonam Wangchuk? Fact Checking The Viral Instagram Story

Viral Deepika Padukone Instagram Story supporting Sonam Wangchuk has no credible evidence behind it.
Fact check found no trace of the alleged post on Deepika's verified account.
Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike entered Day 19 as health concerns continued growing.
Did Deepika Padukone support Sonam Wangchuk? That question has gone viral after a screenshot claiming to show the actor's Instagram Story spread rapidly across social media. The image appeared to show Deepika expressing support for the activist while criticising "failed leadership". However, a closer fact check shows there is no evidence that the actor ever shared such a post.
Fact check: Did Deepika Padukone post the viral Instagram Story?
The viral screenshot began circulating widely on Wednesday, with several social media users claiming that Deepika Padukone had uploaded the Story and then deleted it minutes later. The alleged post featured a photograph of Sonam Wangchuk alongside the text, "He is fasting. We are scrolling."
The screenshot also attributed another message to Deepika, which read, "Why is no one speaking about this? We are living through the darkest hour of democracy. No matter how many films are made to glorify a failed leader, the reality remains unchanged."
Despite widespread circulation, there is no credible evidence that the actor ever shared or deleted the Story.
No trace found on Deepika Padukone's verified account
A review of Deepika Padukone's verified Instagram account, along with archived social media activity, shows no trace of the alleged Story. At present, nothing substantiates the claim that the actor posted the message before removing it.
The screenshot is widely believed to have been digitally manipulated, making the viral claim false.
This is also not the first time the actor has been targeted by online misinformation. Earlier this year, a fabricated screenshot falsely claimed Deepika had reviewed Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. That claim too was found to be baseless.
Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike continues
Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 19th day on Thursday. The activist joined the Cockroach Janata Party's protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
Doctors said on Wednesday that Wangchuk remains under constant medical supervision and has become "very weak". According to the latest health update, his weight has fallen to 57.15 kg, marking a total loss of 8.9 kg since the fast began. A Public Interest Litigation seeking urgent medical intervention is also scheduled to be heard by the Delhi High Court.