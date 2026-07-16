Imran Khan And Vir Das Speak Out As Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Enters Day 19

Imran Khan backs NEET students, demands accountability

Sharing a carousel post on Instagram, Imran Khan said he had been closely following the developments around the NEET controversy over the past few weeks. Referring to the situation, it was written by the actor, "Following the conversations around the NEET scandal these past few weeks has been quite a ride... as the philosopher Mugatu so eloquently said, 'I feel like I'm taking crazy pills'."