Imran Khan And Vir Das Speak Out As Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Enters Day 19

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Their statements have added fresh momentum to the growing calls for examination reforms.

Imran Khan And Vir Das
Imran Khan, Vir Das Speak Out Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Imran Khan demanded accountability for NEET students as Wangchuk's protest entered Day 19.

  • Vir Das questioned political silence, fuelling wider conversations on civic responsibility and democracy.

  • Sonam Wangchuk continues indefinite fast while examination reforms remain central to the movement.

Imran Khan has joined the growing list of public figures supporting students affected by the NEET controversy as Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 19th day on July 16. While the actor called for accountability and fairness in the examination system, actor-comedian Vir Das separately sparked debate with a post questioning the idea of remaining "apolitical" during moments of public concern. Together, their remarks have added fresh attention to the larger conversation around examination reforms and civic responsibility.

Imran Khan backs NEET students, demands accountability

Sharing a carousel post on Instagram, Imran Khan said he had been closely following the developments around the NEET controversy over the past few weeks. Referring to the situation, it was written by the actor, "Following the conversations around the NEET scandal these past few weeks has been quite a ride... as the philosopher Mugatu so eloquently said, 'I feel like I'm taking crazy pills'."

The actor stressed that the issue should not be viewed through a political lens. It was further stated by him that, "This isn't a political debate... or at least, it shouldn't be."

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Calling for accountability, Imran wrote, "If we expect students to take exams with integrity, then they are also owed the same degree of accountability from the bodies which oversee the process." Addressing affected students directly, he added, "I see you... it is my honour to stand beside you."

Vir Das questions the idea of staying 'apolitical'

In a separate Instagram post, Vir Das did not directly mention Sonam Wangchuk or the NEET controversy, but his remarks resonated with the ongoing public debate.

It was argued by the comedian that claiming to be "apolitical" or saying one lacks the privilege to speak was "about the most bizarre argument" he had heard. He maintained that those who usually speak out often have far less privilege and far more to lose.

Das also wrote that democracy requires citizens to question those in power, especially the leaders they elect. According to him, remaining silent while benefiting from public systems should not be mistaken for an ideology but recognised as a personal choice.

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike enters Day 19

Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 28 after joining the protest launched by the Cockroach Janata Party over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. The movement now seeks examination reforms, accountability and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Despite growing concerns over his health, Wangchuk has refused to end his fast and has instead urged supporters to participate in the peaceful "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20. Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation seeking urgent medical intervention is currently before the Delhi High Court.

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