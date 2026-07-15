‘This Country Hears You’: Tharoor Urges Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike, Backs Students' Protest

Shashi Tharoor urged Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast, promising Parliament would raise students' concerns.
Akhilesh Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Mahua Moitra and Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to Wangchuk to stop fasting.
Protesters demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, compensation for families, and plan Parliament march on July 20.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday appealed to activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, saying Parliament would provide an opportunity to raise students' concerns and urging the Centre to engage in dialogue with the protesters.
In an open letter addressed to the protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar, where Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for 18 days amid protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Tharoor expressed solidarity with students and described their agitation as the "anguish of a generation".
Addressing the protesters, Tharoor wrote, "This country hears you. Your anger is not indiscipline — it is the anguish of a generation that did everything right and was still betrayed. You are not alone."
Recalling his own middle-class upbringing, Tharoor said merit and fair examinations had enabled him to pursue higher education and build his career. "A fair, merit-based system is the only ladder for young people from lower and middle-income families to climb up. When that ladder is broken — papers leaked, examinations cancelled, trust destroyed — it is your dreams, and your families' sacrifices... that are betrayed," he said.
Making a direct appeal to Wangchuk, Tharoor said, "Please end your fast. You have awakened the conscience of the nation; that is what a fast is meant to do. India needs your voice for the long road ahead."
He said that with Parliament reconvening on Monday, the Opposition would have an opportunity to raise students' concerns in the House. "We will have an opportunity to raise the students' issues in the highest forum of our democracy. That's where the problem should be addressed, not by fasting unto death," he said.
Tharoor also urged the government to engage with the protesters, saying, "I respectfully urge you to reach out and engage in the dialogue our democracy owes its young citizens. That is not weakness; that is statesmanship."
Leaders Appeal To Wangchuk
Senior opposition figures have also joined in on asking the climate activist to conclude his fast.
Samajwadi Party chiefappealed to Wangchuk on Tuesday to break the fast, writing on X, "We humbly request and earnestly appeal to Shri Sonam Wangchuk ji to break his fast. His life is invaluable to the entire world because it embodies the same commitment to humanity and the environment as it does to democracy."
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra chief ministercontacted Dipke via phone. Thackeray expressed deep concern over the deteriorating health metrics and urged Wangchuk to end the strike.
Dipke wrote on X, "Had a call with Shiv Sena chief , who expressed deep concern over Sonam Sir's rapidly deteriorating health. He earnestly appealed to Sonam Sir to end his hunger strike, saying that his well-being is of utmost importance."
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also appealed on Tuesday. Addressing Wangchuk in a post on X, Moitra said, "Your fast has united this country’s youth in their war for justice. Your goal is reached. Govt doesn’t care about your life or that of crores of youth. But your life matters to us. Pls call off fast & continue the fight."
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal announced plans to visit Jantar Mantar. Kejriwal will arrive at the site on Thursday, July 16, at 5 PM to offer his support to the protesters.
During a press conference, he said, "My appeal to ji is to end your hunger strike now. You are the country's heritage. I will go to Jantar Mantar on the day after tomorrow, July 16, at 5 PM to offer them my support."
The protesters are demanding the immediate resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan while also seeking ₹1 crore in compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following alleged irregularities in the 2026 and other examinations.
Wangchuk and CJP supporters will organise a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20 as the date coincides with the opening day of the Monsoon Session, where they will demand Pradhan's resignation.