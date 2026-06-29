'Show Them My Son': CJP Shares Video Of Deceased NEET Aspirant's Father

CJP shared a video of a deceased NEET aspirant's father criticising Pradhan.
The father questioned the minister's "dehshatgard" remark against protesters.
Pradhan had described the CJP as the "B team of disruptive elements.
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a video of his interaction with the father of a NEET aspirant who allegedly killed himself, using it to criticise Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his recent "dehshatgard" remark against protesters.
In the video shared by the CJP, the student's father, who travelled from Gujarat to attend the protest, questioned the minister's remarks.
"Mera beta sab ke jaisa hi hai, isko dehshatgard bol rahe hai (My son is just like everyone else. They are calling him a terrorist). How can he talk like that? Show them my son," he said.
The protest at Jantar Mantar was also joined by activist Sonam Wangchuk, who began an indefinite hunger strike on Sunday demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.
Father Attends Protest After Son's Death
The student's father was among those attending the demonstration. According to the report, the 18-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Ahmedabad's New Ranip area on June 18, three days before the scheduled NEET UG re-test.
The student allegedly jumped from the sixth-floor balcony of his apartment in the Tragad area during the early hours of June 18. A security guard found him lying in the common area of the residential complex and alerted residents. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Row Over Pradhan's 'Dehshatgard' Remark
Dipke's criticism follows Dharmendra Pradhan's recent remarks in an interview with NDTV, where the education minister described the satirical outfit as the "B team of disruptive elements."
"They are the B team of disruptive elements. Those who were rejected in the democracy have come in disguise and are now after the system. They raise slogans for those who want to divide the country. They have been identified," Pradhan said in the interview.
Responding to the remarks, Dipke alleged that the minister bore responsibility for the deaths of students linked to the ongoing examination controversy.
"Dharmendra Pradhan calls us terrorists. But the irony is that he is the one with the blood of more than 17 students on his hands," Dipke wrote on X. He also accused the minister of failing to address alleged irregularities in the country's examination system.