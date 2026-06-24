CJP Vehicle for Message of Frustration of Youth but Established Political Parties to Take Issue Forward: Ramesh

Asked about the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) movement, Ramesh said, "Some people say it is sponsored by the deep state, some people say it is a reflection of the frustration of youth. There is no way to prove (either) but the fact is - it caught the social media space and it got a lot of headlines, but it is not a political party." "It is political parties that ultimately count. It is the party structure that counts. So while it was an important vehicle for sending a message of frustration on the part of the youth, ultimately I think established political parties have to take this forward," Ramesh said.