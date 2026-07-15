The Missing Chapter: What's Behind India's Push For Sex Education In Schools?

The Centre has accepted recommendations for comprehensive sex education in schools and colleges.
Age-appropriate lessons may begin early, with formal modules starting from Class 6.
The curriculum could cover body safety, cyber awareness, gender equality and emotional well-being.
The Centre has informed Supreme Court (SC) that it has accepted the recommendations of a national expert committee to introduce comprehensive, age-appropriate sex education in schools and colleges across the country. The programme, however, will be rolled out only after the apex court approves the recommendations.
As per the Indian Express report, the proposal seeks to establish a structured curriculum covering subjects ranging from body awareness and hygiene to cyber safety, emotional well-being and age-appropriate components of sex education. It also follows the Supreme Court's concerns over the criminalisation of consensual adolescent relationships under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
Why Did The Supreme Court Seek The Proposal?
The proposal emerged from proceedings before the SC, which directed the Centre to examine the growing criminalisation of consensual relationships between adolescents and cases involving pregnancies among minors under the POCSO Act.
Following the court's directions, the Centre constituted a 26-member national expert committee to examine adolescent privacy, child protection and the wider legal framework surrounding the POCSO Act. The committee subsequently submitted its report to the government.
The Centre informed a Bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan that it had accepted the committee's recommendations and was prepared to implement them after receiving the Supreme Court's approval.
The proposed framework is also intended to address gaps in how young people are informed about personal safety, health, relationships and the legal implications of sexual activity. By introducing these subjects gradually, the committee aims to equip students with age-appropriate information without presenting complex concepts too early.
What Could Curriculum Include?
The committee has recommended a graded approach under which basic lessons would begin during the foundational years. Younger children would be introduced to personal safety, body awareness, hygiene, and the distinction between safe and unsafe touch, as per the Indian Express report.
Formal adolescent education would begin from Class 6, with lessons becoming more detailed as students advance through school. The National Council of Educational Research and Training, or NCERT, has been proposed as the agency responsible for developing the curriculum.
The programme is expected to cover gender equality, health and hygiene, emotional well-being, cyber safety, awareness of the POCSO Act and age-appropriate elements of sex education.
Instead of teaching all topics uniformly, the committee has proposed a "progressive, age-specific framework" for Classes 6-8, 9-10 and 11-12. Under this model, each subject would be introduced gradually, revisited in later years and discussed in greater depth as students mature.
On the issue of consent, the committee has recommended that the concept be excluded from lessons for younger children. It may instead be introduced sensitively at the secondary stage within a medico-legal framework. The curriculum would be expected to clearly explain how themes such as consent and cyber safety should be introduced, reinforced and expanded across the different grade bands.
India already has adolescent health and awareness initiatives in schools. However, the committee has recommended reviewing and strengthening these programmes to bring them in line with the National Education Policy, 2020.
Existing programmes dealing with safety, security and age-appropriate awareness may be supplemented to support the NEP's wider objectives of holistic development, critical thinking and the creation of life skills, described as "Jeevan Kaushal" for the 21st century.
In 2024, the Ministry of Education informed the Rajya Sabha that nearly seven lakh Health and Wellness Ambassadors had been trained and oriented across 446 districts in 28 states and eight Union Territories. The proposed framework seeks to build on these initiatives by integrating health education with emotional well-being, digital safety, legal awareness and age-appropriate sex education.
How Could The Programme Be Implemented?
Teacher preparation is expected to be central to the rollout. The committee has said teachers should undergo training in the "age-appropriate delivery" of adolescent education modules, courses and curricula before conducting classes.
Trained teachers would serve as the primary facilitators, while non-governmental organisations with proven experience in child protection may assist in building their capacity.
The committee has also proposed a Training of Trainers programme for counsellors working in Child Care Institutions and a national certification programme for adolescent counsellors. It said strengthening the skills of counsellors and frontline workers would be necessary to ensure consistent and high-quality support for adolescents.
District Child Protection Units may be asked to train teachers, hostel wardens, caregivers, support persons and frontline workers at the district level. These units could also organise calendar-based awareness sessions for students in schools and colleges.
Parents and guardians would also be included in the programme. The committee has recommended regular workshops and discussions with parents on adolescent education, along with conversations on the POCSO Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act during parent-teacher meetings.
The Ministry of Education may also be directed to prepare guidebooks explaining how parents can respond to children's questions in an informed, sensitive and age-appropriate manner. Community ambassadors could be created to promote awareness and improve wider acceptance of the programme.
An "Intergenerational Awareness Programme" has also been proposed to involve children, adolescents, parents and guardians. The committee noted that families often play a significant role in shaping responses and attitudes towards sensitive issues.
The recommendations also seek to make the programme more inclusive. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities may be asked to adapt their welfare schemes to reach tribal communities, children with disabilities, LGBTQ+ youth and other marginalised groups.
Training modules for frontline workers may include trauma-informed approaches, gender sensitivity and digital safety so that they are better equipped to address the varied challenges faced by young people.
The committee has also highlighted the role of the National Legal Services Authority and State Legal Services Authorities in providing legal services, facilitating compensation and ensuring interim relief under the POCSO framework. Their involvement, the report said, is "pivotal to the overall effectiveness and integrity of Pocso-related schemes," particularly for timely and accurate data entry on the POCSO Tracking Portal.
It has further recommended that information relating to POCSO cases be made accessible to all relevant child protection stakeholders to improve coordination.
The report also calls for nationwide awareness campaigns on child sexual abuse and the provisions of the POCSO Act. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs may be asked to carry these campaigns to the grassroots through animation videos, booklets, street plays and other audio-visual material.
The committee has said such content should be youth-friendly, clear, concise and age-appropriate. It should be made available in regional languages and displayed prominently in schools, hospitals, bus stands and other public spaces.
If approved by the Supreme Court, the proposed framework would significantly expand the scope of adolescent education by bringing health, safety, emotional well-being, legal awareness and life skills under a more standardised national curriculum.