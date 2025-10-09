Teach Sex Education Earlier, Not After Class IX: Supreme Court

SC says children should be informed about puberty and related changes from a younger age, not wait till secondary school.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
  • Supreme Court recommended introducing sex education before Class IX.

  • The bench said early awareness helps children understand puberty and self-care.

  • Observation came during a case involving a 15-year-old booked under POCSO and IPC.

The Supreme Court observed that children should receive sex education from an earlier age rather than after Class IX.

In order to educate young adolescents on the hormonal changes associated with puberty, a bench consisting of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe recommended that sex education be included in the curriculum of higher secondary schools.

People take selfies with blowed up condoms during an event to mark International Condom Day in New Delhi on February 13, 2018. - null
A Culture Shock Called Sex Education

BY Sharmita Kar

"We are of the opinion that sex education should be provided to children from a younger age and not Class IX onwards. It is for the authorities concerned to apply their mind and take corrective measures, so that children are informed of the changes that happen after puberty, and the care and cautions to be taken in relation thereto," the bench said.

The Supreme Court made these observations during a case where a 15-year-old boy was granted bail after being charged with crimes under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Because he was a minor, the Supreme Court had previously ordered his release on bail, subject to conditions set by the Juvenile Justice Board.

With PTI inputs.

