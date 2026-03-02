Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

Netanyahu said Israeli forces are striking “at the heart of Tehran” and vowed the offensive would escalate in the coming days.
Iran retaliated with missile attacks on Israel and Gulf states, causing civilian casualties in Tel Aviv and near Jerusalem.
Israel said the campaign is being carried out with support from the United States and President Donald Trump.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that he has ordered his forces to continue escalating their offensive over Tehran, vowing to deal Iran a "decisive blow."
The death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was announced on Sunday after he was killed in a coordinated US-Israeli strike on Tehran on Saturday.
Iran launched missiles toward Israel and other Gulf Arab nations in response to the death of its supreme leader, claiming the strikes were "unprovoked and illegal."
After meeting with IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Director of the Mossad David Barnea, and Minister of Defence Israel Katz, Netanyahu made the remarks from the roof of the Kirya, Defence Headquarters in Tel Aviv.
"I have given instructions for the continuation of the campaign. Yesterday, we eliminated the tyrant Khamenei. Along with him, we eliminated dozens of senior figures of the oppressive regime," the Israeli premier said.
"Our forces are now striking at the heart of Tehran with increasing intensity, and this will only continue to escalate further over the coming days," he said.
Mourning the loss of lives in Israel from Iranian ballistic missile attacks, Netanyahu called the situation "painful days".
"Yesterday here, in Tel Aviv, and now in Beit Shemesh, we lost dear people. My heart goes out to the families, and on behalf of all of you, citizens of Israel, I send my wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded,” Netanyahu said.
A woman was killed in Tel Aviv on Sunday struck by a missile before she could make it to the shelter and nine people were killed in an attack on Bet Shemesh, close to Jerusalem, on Sunday.
"We are in a campaign in which we are bringing the full strength of the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) to the battle, as never before, in order to ensure our existence and our future. But we are also bringing to this campaign the assistance of the United States, my friend, US President Donald Trump, and the US military," Netanyahu said, referring to the joint US-Israel offensive.
"This coalition of forces allows us to do what I have yearned to do for 40 years: smite the terror regime hip and thigh. This is what I promised – and this is what we shall do," the Israeli premier said.