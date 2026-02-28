Israel launches preemptive strikes on Iran, declares state of emergency

Israel has declared a nationwide state of emergency after launching what it described as a pre-emptive military strike against Iran, citing imminent security threats.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Israel Launches ‘Pre-emptive’ Strike
Israel Launches ‘Pre-emptive’ Strike
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Israel has declared an immediate nationwide state of emergency after launching what it described as a pre-emptive strike against Iran.

  • IDF said the alerts were precautionary and intended to prepare the public for the possibility of missile fire.

  • Air travel was disrupted, with passengers at Tel Aviv airport rushing to shelters and Air India announcing the suspension of flights between Tel Aviv and New Delhi for a week as the situation continues to be monitored.

Israel has declared “an immediate state of emergency across the country" as it launched a preemptive attack on Iran, Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said on Saturday.

Sirens blared across the country as Israel launched “pre-emptive” attacks.

"The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel," Katz said.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Home front command warned civilians to stay close to bomb shelters as sirens sounded across the country.

A message from the Home Front command said that “due to the security situation,” civilians should ensure they know what the optimal protected shelter near them is and avoid non-essential travel.

The IDF said that the “proactive alert” is intended to prepare the public for the possibility of missile fire toward our territory.”

Related Content
Related Content

The Army says that as of now, there is no need to enter shelters.

Meanwhile, passengers at the airport waiting to check in on Air India flight AI 140 from Tel Aviv to New Delhi had to leave their bags and rush to the bomb shelters.

A passenger told PTI that they were told to “forget everything” and immediately rush to the bomb shelter.

The Indian carrier has informed authorities that it will suspend its operations in the sector from tomorrow for a week “to monitor the evolving situation."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI: Rinku Singh Set To Rejoin India For T20 World Cup Clash After Father’s Death, BCCI Secretary Confirms

  2. Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir: Qamran Iqbal Slams Century As J&K Inch Closer To Historic Ranji Trophy Title

  3. Dreams Do Come True: After 67 Long Years, Jammu And Kashmir Cricket Set For Tryst With History

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Remain In Hunt As SL Look To Save Face; Rinku Returns For India

  5. Indian Premier League 2026 To Take Place From March 28 To May 31 - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  2. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  3. An Argument Against The Ban On Sale Of Meat And Fish In Bihar

  4. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

  5. Pedagogical Resistance at Jawaharlal Nehru University

Entertainment News

  1. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  2. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  3. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  4. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  5. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Outlook Women’s Day Special: Crossing Out The 'Femme Fatale'

  2. Pakistan Declares 'Open War' With Afghanistan After Airstrikes Kill Over 130 Taliban Fighters

  3. Mark Carney In India:  Will His Visit  Help Mend Bilateral Ties After Contentious Trudeau Years?

  4. Sexism At Play? How Female Athletes Are Questioned Differently From Male Counterparts

  5. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ceasefire Amid Rising Border Tensions

Latest Stories

  1. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times

  2. Taurus March 2026 Horoscope: Financial Growth, Career Pressure, Love Harmony And Health Care

  3. Why Does Talking About Kunan-Poshpora Still Trigger Violence?

  4. Wide, Wide World: In Conversation With Geoff Dyer

  5. The Neglected Interface of Hinduism and Its Foundation

  6. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes For On Long-Awaited Wayanad Churam Bypass Road

  7. Gemini March 2026 Horoscope: Career Rise, Academic Focus, Prosperity And Romantic Progress

  8. Cancer March 2026 Horoscope: Travel Plans, Career Trials, Financial Caution And Emotional Lessons