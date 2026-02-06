India Vs Korea LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: Ayush Shetty, Srikanth Kidambi Seek Pathway To SFs

India Vs Korea, LIVE: Catch the play-by-play updates and live scores from the India vs Korea, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 quarter-final clash, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Final Updates
Srikanth Kidambi will be in action. BWF
Welcome to the live coverage of today's quarter-final clash between India and Korea at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026. The likes of Lakshya Sen and Satwik will not be seen in action today as Kidambi Srikanth and Ayush Shetty will be tasked to take India past the Koreans in the quarters. Catch the play-by-play updates and live scores from the India vs Korea, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 quarter-final clash, right here
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Korea LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 Quarter-final: Women Ousted

Earlier in the day, the women's contingent lost 0-3 to China as their title defence ended prematurely in the quarter-finals.

India Vs Korea LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 Quarter-final: Order of Play

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs ENG U19 Final LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2026 Final: Mhatre, Sooryavanshi Lead Innings | India 122/1 (15)

  2. Ranji Trophy QFs Day 1 LIVE Score: MUM In Trouble As Prasidh Krishna Stifles Batters; JHKD Also Struggle For Runs

  3. Italy Vs UAE LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm‑Up Match: Madsen-Led Italians Eye Positive Result Against Emiratis

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out List Of Key Players To Miss Entire Tournament

  5. RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana Masterclass Powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Second Title

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Korea LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: Ayush Shetty, Srikanth Kidambi Seek Pathway To SFs

  2. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  3. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  4. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  5. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  2. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  3. PM ‘Hiding Behind’ Speaker; Threat Claims An ‘Absolute Lie,’ Says Congress

  4. Adivasi Villagers Protest Eviction Notices In Thane Belt Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

  5. PM Modi RS Speech 2026: PM Attacks Congress, Highlights Growth, Reforms And Global Trade Deals

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Pakistan Army Says 216 Terrorists Killed In Balochistan

  4. Pakistan Army Concludes Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 In Balochistan: 216 Terrorists Killed

  5. Washington Post Layoffs: Shashi Tharoor's Son Ishaan Among One-Third Staff Cut

Latest Stories

  1. Dhurandhar: PVR Inox Profits Surge By 166% Largely Driven By Box Office Performance Of Ranveer Singh's Film

  2. Ranji Trophy QFs Day 1 LIVE Score: MUM In Trouble As Prasidh Krishna Stifles Batters; JHKD Also Struggle For Runs

  3. Shutdown Hits Kuki-Zo Areas In Manipur Over Govt Formation

  4. Actor Vijay’s Tax Penalty Case: Madras High Court Dismisses His Plea

  5. Telangana SIR 2026: Schedule Expected April-May, Booth Level Agents Required

  6. IND Vs ENG U19 Final LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2026 Final: Mhatre, Sooryavanshi Lead Innings | India 122/1 (15)

  7. WPL Final: Smriti Mandhana Battled High Fever To Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Title Win

  8. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions: Who Will Win