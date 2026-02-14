Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey LIVE Score, FIH Pro League: Green Shirts Seek Turn Of Fortune Against Honamas

Pakistan vs Germany live score, FIH Pro League: PAK take on GER in Hobart. X

Hello and welcome to today's FIH Pro Hockey League 2025-26 fixture featuring Pakistan and Germany, to be played at the Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart on Saturday, February 14. The Green Shirts were thumped 0-3 by Australia in their previous game as they seek revival in fortunes against Germany. Catch the play-by-play updates from the PAK vs GER match in Hobart, right here

LIVE UPDATES

14 Feb 2026, 09:41:10 am IST Pakistan vs Germany Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Full List Of Teams India

Belgium

Australia

Germany

Argentina

Pakistan

Spain

England

Netherlands