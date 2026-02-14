Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey LIVE Score, FIH Pro League: Green Shirts Seek Turn Of Fortune Against Honamas
Pakistan Vs Germany, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Green Shirts seek to bounce back from their 0-3 loss, with a win against Germany on Saturday, February 14. Catch the play-by-play updates from the PAK vs GER match in Hobart, right here
Hello and welcome to today's FIH Pro Hockey League 2025-26 fixture featuring Pakistan and Germany, to be played at the Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart on Saturday, February 14. The Green Shirts were thumped 0-3 by Australia in their previous game as they seek revival in fortunes against Germany. Catch the play-by-play updates from the PAK vs GER match in Hobart, right here
LIVE UPDATES
Pakistan vs Germany Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Full List Of Teams
India
Belgium
Australia
Germany
Argentina
Pakistan
Spain
England
Netherlands
Pakistan vs Germany Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Live Streaming
The FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches are available for live TV broadcast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.