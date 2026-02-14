Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey LIVE Score, FIH Pro League: Green Shirts Seek Turn Of Fortune Against Honamas

Pakistan Vs Germany, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Green Shirts seek to bounce back from their 0-3 loss, with a win against Germany on Saturday, February 14. Catch the play-by-play updates from the PAK vs GER match in Hobart, right here

Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Pakistan vs Germany
Pakistan vs Germany live score, FIH Pro League: PAK take on GER in Hobart. X
Hello and welcome to today's FIH Pro Hockey League 2025-26 fixture featuring Pakistan and Germany, to be played at the Tasmania Hockey Centre, Hobart on Saturday, February 14. The Green Shirts were thumped 0-3 by Australia in their previous game as they seek revival in fortunes against Germany. Catch the play-by-play updates from the PAK vs GER match in Hobart, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan vs Germany Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Full List Of Teams

  • India

  • Belgium

  • Australia

  • Germany

  • Argentina

  • Pakistan

  • Spain

  • England

  • Netherlands

Pakistan vs Germany Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Live Streaming

The FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches are available for live TV broadcast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

