Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rhinos To Bat First Against WI In Mumbai; Playing XIs Out

WI vs NEP Live Score,T20 World Cup 2026: Toss & Playing XIs
Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field.
WI vs NEP Live Score,T20 World Cup 2026: Shai Hope Ahead Of Match
"It's a World Cup. Any team in this tournament can beat any other one on a day. So we've got to ensure we're still executing the way we need to. The planning must be there once again, not taking anyone lightly. We understand the importance of every single game, even though we gave ourselves a nice position to be in, but still we've got to ensure we plan it the same way, we execute it the same way against Nepal"
WI vs NEP Live Score,T20 World Cup 2026: Group C Qualification Scenarios
Nepal lost to Italy and came close to beating England in their opening match. Another defeat today could see the Rhinos exit the tournament with a game still to play.
WI vs NEP Live Score,T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Sher Malla, Basir Ahamad
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson