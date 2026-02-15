Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rhinos To Bat First Against WI In Mumbai; Playing XIs Out

Nepal Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Rohit Paudel-led Nepal will go up against an undefeated West Indies side at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, February 15. Catch the NEP vs WI live score and updates, right here

Tejas Rane
Updated on:
WI vs NEP Live Score,T20 World Cup 2026 at wankhede stadium, Mumbai
Nepal's Aasif Sheikh and Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel run between the wickets as they bat during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Italy and Nepal in Mumbai, India. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Hello and welcome to today's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match featuring Shai Hope-led West Indies up against Rohit Paudel's Nepal at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. West Indies are undefeated so far in the tourney, having beaten Scotland by 35 runs and England by 30 runs in their two league games in Kolkata and Mumbai, respectively. As for Nepal, they came close to beating England whereas lost to Italy at the same venue. Catch the NEP vs WI live score and updates, right here
LIVE UPDATES

WI vs NEP Live Score,T20 World Cup 2026: Toss & Playing XIs

Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field.

WI vs NEP Live Score,T20 World Cup 2026: Shai Hope Ahead Of Match

"It's a World Cup. Any team in this tournament can beat any other one on a day. So we've got to ensure we're still executing the way we need to. The planning must be there once again, not taking anyone lightly. We understand the importance of every single game, even though we gave ourselves a nice position to be in, but still we've got to ensure we plan it the same way, we execute it the same way against Nepal" 

WI vs NEP Live Score,T20 World Cup 2026: Group C Qualification Scenarios

Nepal lost to Italy and came close to beating England in their opening match. Another defeat today could see the Rhinos exit the tournament with a game still to play.

WI vs NEP Live Score,T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Sher Malla, Basir Ahamad

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson

Published At:
