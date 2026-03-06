US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Israel’s Military Says It Has Begun ‘Broad-Scale Wave’ Of Strikes On Tehran

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: US Central Command shows Footage of Strikes on Iranian Drone Carrier
An Iranian drone carrier was targeted and set ablaze, the U.S. military reported early on Friday.
A black-and-white video of the carrier on fire following many hits was included in the message from the U.S. military's Central Command.
The attack was not immediately acknowledged by the Iranian military. Tehran has not been offering details on its materiel losses in the war so far.
The IRIS Shahid Bagheri is a modified container ship that serves as a drone carrier.
Iran inaugurated the vessel in February 2025.
The vessel has a 180-meter-long (590-foot-long) runway for drones, and it can travel up to 22,000 nautical miles without needing to refuel in ports, reports said at the time.
The attack comes as the Central Command said “U.S. forces aren’t holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian navy.”