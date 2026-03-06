US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Israel’s Military Says It Has Begun ‘Broad-Scale Wave’ Of Strikes On Tehran

Hezbollah urged Israelis to evacuate northern settlements for the first time, warning residents within 5 km (about 3 miles) of the border to leave, citing Israel’s “aggression against Lebanese sovereignty and civilians” and promising a response.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
U.S.–Israeli military strike in Tehran
The sun sets behind a plume of smoke rising after a U.S.–Israeli military strike in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. AP News
As the joint military effort of US and Israel against Iran continues, drone attacks and airstrikes across the region have escalated. Israel carried out at least 11 airstrikes, some intense and causing fires near a gas station, late Thursday into Friday targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut. Israel’s military said early Friday morning it had begun “a broad-scale wave of strikes” on Tehran, Iran’s capital. Meanwhile, Hezbollah issues 1st evacuation warning to northern Israeli towns.
LIVE UPDATES

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: US Central Command shows Footage of Strikes on Iranian Drone Carrier

An Iranian drone carrier was targeted and set ablaze, the U.S. military reported early on Friday.

A black-and-white video of the carrier on fire following many hits was included in the message from the U.S. military's Central Command.

The attack was not immediately acknowledged by the Iranian military. Tehran has not been offering details on its materiel losses in the war so far.

A man carries an Iranian flag to place on the rubble of a police facility struck during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. - AP
The Dangerous American Plot To Destabilise Iran

BY Seema Guha

The IRIS Shahid Bagheri is a modified container ship that serves as a drone carrier.

Iran inaugurated the vessel in February 2025.

The vessel has a 180-meter-long (590-foot-long) runway for drones, and it can travel up to 22,000 nautical miles without needing to refuel in ports, reports said at the time.

The attack comes as the Central Command said “U.S. forces aren’t holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian navy.”

Published At:
