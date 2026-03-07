MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

About MasterChef India Season 9

The ninth season premiered in January, introducing a jodi or pair format, for the first time on the show. The season saw 12 pairs of contestants battling various culinary challenges, working in a team.



Towards the end, there were only three finalists. Sisters Anju Pradhan and Manju Ojha and mother-daughter duo Chandana and Sai Sri Rachakonda, were also among the finalists. The sisters duo secured the first runner-up position while Chandana and Rachakonda were the second runner-up.