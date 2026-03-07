MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

Nagpur’s Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe are the winner of MasterChef India Season 9.

MasterChef India Season 9 Winner
MasterChef India Season 9 Winner Photo: Instagram/Sony Liv
MasterChef India, one of India’s most popular cooking reality shows with culinary challenges, concluded its ninth season. It started its broadcast on January 5 2026 on Sony TV and SonyLIV. Celebrity chefs, Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur served as the judges of MasterChef India Season 9.

MasterChef India Season 9 winner

The grand finale was aired on Friday, March 6. Nagpur’s Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe have lifted the trophy of MasterChef India Season 9. The brothers have wowed the judges with the magic of their cuisines and presentation since Day 1. They always stood out for their traditional flavours, giving a modern touch to the presentation.

Here's the video of Vikram and Ajinkya celebrating their win.

The brothers duo had garnered love not just for their cooking skills but also for their nature. They also received the maximum spoon taps in this season.

In the finale episode, the judges were impressed with their concept, execution and presentation, making them the winner of the coveted trophy.

The finale became grand as chef Sanjeev Kapoor also joined the show.

About MasterChef India Season 9

The ninth season premiered in January, introducing a jodi or pair format, for the first time on the show. The season saw 12 pairs of contestants battling various culinary challenges, working in a team.

Towards the end, there were only three finalists. Sisters Anju Pradhan and Manju Ojha and mother-daughter duo Chandana and Sai Sri Rachakonda, were also among the finalists. The sisters duo secured the first runner-up position while Chandana and Rachakonda were the second runner-up.

