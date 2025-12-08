Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna Lifts The Grand Trophy; Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh

Bigg Boss 19 winner: Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Farrhana Bhatt was the runner-up.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bigg Boss 19 winner
Gaurav Khanna is Bigg Boss 19 winner Photo: Instagram/Gaurav Khanna
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gaurav Khanna has been crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 19.

  • He took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

  • Farrhana Bhatt was the first runner-up of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Bigg Boss 19: Actor Gaurav Khanna was declared the winner of the 19th season of Bigg Boss after spending more than three months inside the Bigg Boss house. He defeated actor Farrhana Bhatt to win the finale. After winning the show, Khanna took to Instagram to share his first photo with the trophy, his wife, Akanksha Chamola, and former contestant Mridul Tiwari.

Gaurav Khanna lifts Bigg Boss 19 trophy

After months of fights, drama, eliminations, and memorable moments, Gaurav Khanna was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 19. He won a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik were the top five contestants of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19 finale.

Amaal Mallik was the first to leave the finale, followed by Tanya Mittal and then Pranit More. Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna were left for the ultimate face-off.

Salman Khan mourns Dharmendra's death on Bigg Boss 19 - Instagram/JioHotstar
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Turns Emotional Talking About Dharmendra; Calls His Death A 'Huge Loss'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Gaurav Khanna's first post after win

Sharing the first pic after the finale, Gaurav wrote, "Winnnnnerrrr is Hereeeeeeeeeee ❤️😍🙏🏻Grateful for your immense support #KhannaKaKhaandaan 🔥🏆THE TROPHYYY IS HOME (sic)."

His team penned a lengthy post after the finale. Sharing a solo pic of Gaurav with the trophy and another with his wife, the team wrote, "The three-month journey has finally come to an end… and what an end it has been. The trophy is home. ❤️ They kept asking, “What will GK do?” And like we always said GK will bring the trophy home for all of us. He did. This journey has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way. We have lived every single day with Gaurav every high, every setback, every moment of strength and dignity. And today, this win feels personal (sic)."

"This is a win for every person who believed, who voted, who stood by him, who made his dream theirs," the team wrote, adding, "Today, we are not just celebrating a trophy. We are celebrating faith, love, and togetherness. We are winning together. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts (sic)."

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 in legal trouble - Instagram
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 Makers Sued For Rs 2 Crore Over Alleged Unauthorised Use Of Two Bollywood Songs

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Key highlights from Bigg Boss 19

Salman Khan welcomed the top 5 finalists by playfully teasing them and had a fun banter. He also greeted the former contestants and set the stage on fire grooving to Mera Hi Jalwa.

The actor paid tribute to veteran star Dharmendra by playing a montage of the actor’s memorable moments on Bigg Boss. Salman turned emotional and was teary-eyed on stage as he spoke about the late legend.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday attended the grand finale night to promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. They joined Salman on stage and had fun moments with the superstar.

Panday and Aaryan also played a game with the finalists and revealed that More, Bhatt, and Khanna were safe, while Mittal was eliminated.

There were also some electrifying performances by the finalists and the former contestants. Amaal Mallik and Shehnaaz danced to the song Hello Brother, Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari shook a leg to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, while Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj performed to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Ladki Badi Anjani Hai at the finale.

Published At:
