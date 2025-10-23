Bill Gates Says 'Jai Shree Krishna' As He Greets Smriti Irani's Tulsi In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Promo–Watch

Smriti Irani has confirmed Bill Gates' appearance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
The new promo shows Gates and Irani's Tulsi Virani greeting each other via a video call
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 airs on Star Plus
There have been reports of businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates and actor Will Smith making appearances in Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. In a new promo shared by Star Plus on Thursday, it is confirmed that Gates is indeed making his debut on Indian television with Ekta Kapoor's show. He will appear on the daily soap via a video call, reportedly in three episodes.
Bill Gates appears in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
The promo features Tulsi Virani on a video call with Bill Gates, who greets her with "Namaste Tulsi ji, Jai Shri Krishna." Tulsi replies, "Jai Shri Krishna," which is her signature way of greeting.
The clip was shared on social media with the caption, "Iss baar #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ki kahaani ke beech, ek naya rishta jud raha hai — sehat ka, samvedna ka, aur badlaav ka. Aur iss kahani mein jude hain duniya ke sabse bade changemaker — Bill Gates,ek soch ke saath: har maa aur har bachcha rahe surakshit aur swasth. Do alag duniyaan, ek hi maqsad ke saath — maa aur bachche ki sehat, har ghar tak pahunchani hai. Mr Bill Gates aur humari Tulsi ke iss vishay par vichaar jaanne ke liye dekhiye (This time, amidst the story of #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, a new relationship is forming — one of health, compassion, and change. And joining this story is one of the world’s biggest changemakers — Bill Gates, with a vision: that every mother and child stays safe and healthy. Two different worlds, united by one goal — to bring health for mothers and children to every home. Watch to hear Mr. Bill Gates and our Tulsi share their thoughts on this important issue.)
Watch the new promo of Kyuni Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 here.
Smriti Irani on Bill Gates starring in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
On Bill Gates' appearance on the show, Smriti Irani told CNBC-TV18, "This marks a historic moment in Indian entertainment. For far too long, women's and children's health has remained at the margins of mainstream dialogue. This initiative is a powerful step towards changing that."
Earlier, a source told ETimes, "The storyline focuses on creating and improving awareness about the health of pregnant women and newborns. Since the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation actively works on these causes, the collaboration happened naturally. Smriti wanted to use the show as a platform to promote health and social awareness through storytelling."
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returned on Star Plus with its second season on July 29, after a long gap of 25 years.