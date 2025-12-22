Lucknow Super Giants Get BCCI Nod To Fly Three Indian Bowlers To SA20 League For Special Training - Report

LSG were 7th in the points table in IPL 2025
Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan and Naman Tiwari are the players to be sent to South Africa for training
LSG purchased Naman Tiwari for INR 1 crore in IPL2026 Auction
The Lucknow Super Giants is an Indian Premier League franchise known for its love affair with fast bowlers. In the last season, they had an enviable set of fast bowlers in their squad, but the team could not reap the benefits as their pace unit was marred by injuries.
However, LSG don't want the same thing to happen for them in the next season, which is why they are sending some of their top domestic fast bowlers - Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan and Naman Tiwari to South Africa to train with LSG's sister franchise, Durban Super Giants, during the upcoming SA 20 league.
Special Stint With LSG's Support Staff
According to a report by Cricbuzz, these players will train alongside the Durban Super Giants players, who will feature in the SA20 league starting from December 26. Avesh Khan has not played any sort of competitive cricket since the last IPL, while Mohsin Khan also missed the last edition of the league because of injury.
They will train in the Super Giants camp under the supervision of Lance Klusener, Tom Moody, Bharat Arun, and Carl Crowe, most of whom are also part of the LSG support staff in the IPL. The primary motive behind the move is to ensure full recovery of the injury prone Indian fast bowlers before the next edition.
It is being informed that BCCI has given the official clearance to LSG for this special stint, as neither of the three bowlers has a BCCI contract or domestic commitments currently. The trio is expected to travel to Durban next week.