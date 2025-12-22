Lucknow Super Giants Get BCCI Nod To Fly Three Indian Bowlers To SA20 League For Special Training - Report

LSG has obtained BCCI's permission to fly three of their premier Indian bowlers to South Africa to train with the Durban Super Giants franchise during the SA20 league

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
IPL 2026
LSG to fly Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan and Naman Tiwari to South Africa to train with the Durban Super Giants in SA20. Photo: FSDL/ISL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • LSG were 7th in the points table in IPL 2025

  • Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan and Naman Tiwari are the players to be sent to South Africa for training

  • LSG purchased Naman Tiwari for INR 1 crore in IPL2026 Auction

The Lucknow Super Giants is an Indian Premier League franchise known for its love affair with fast bowlers. In the last season, they had an enviable set of fast bowlers in their squad, but the team could not reap the benefits as their pace unit was marred by injuries.

However, LSG don't want the same thing to happen for them in the next season, which is why they are sending some of their top domestic fast bowlers - Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan and Naman Tiwari to South Africa to train with LSG's sister franchise, Durban Super Giants, during the upcoming SA 20 league.

Special Stint With LSG's Support Staff

According to a report by Cricbuzz, these players will train alongside the Durban Super Giants players, who will feature in the SA20 league starting from December 26. Avesh Khan has not played any sort of competitive cricket since the last IPL, while Mohsin Khan also missed the last edition of the league because of injury.

They will train in the Super Giants camp under the supervision of Lance Klusener, Tom Moody, Bharat Arun, and Carl Crowe, most of whom are also part of the LSG support staff in the IPL. The primary motive behind the move is to ensure full recovery of the injury prone Indian fast bowlers before the next edition.

Related Content
Related Content

It is being informed that BCCI has given the official clearance to LSG for this special stint, as neither of the three bowlers has a BCCI contract or domestic commitments currently. The trio is expected to travel to Durban next week.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Lucknow Super Giants Get BCCI Nod To Fly Three Indian Bowlers To SA20 League For Special Training - Report

  2. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia’s Ashes Win, NZ’s Windies Whitewash

  3. Fact Check: Do Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar’s Careers Mirror Each Other As Viral Post Claims?

  4. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Preview: Fielding In Focus As Hosts Look To Build Momentum

  5. New Zealand Vs West Indies 3rd Test: Jacob Duffy Breaks Hadlee Record As Black Caps Seal Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Bangladesh Arrests Two More In Hindu Shopkeeper's Lynching

  3. The Love That Eats: Dogs, Flesh, And The Surplus Life Of India

  4. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  5. The Deadly Theatre: Outlook Bears Witness To War

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  2. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  3. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

  4. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

  5. Mob Attacks Daily Star Office in Dhaka, Journalists Rescued After Hours

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser

  2. The Missing Women Trope: Dismantling Indian Crime Dramas’ Obsession With Valorising The Police

  3. Aston Villa Vs Manchester United Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Morgan Rogers's Brace Sees AVFC Beat MUFC

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Women To Enter 4000-Run Club In T20I Cricket

  5. The Deadly Theatre: Outlook Bears Witness To War

  6. Jungle Raj: Outlook’s Chronicle of Violence, Justice and Resistance

  7. James Ransone, The Wire And It: Chapter Two Actor, Passes Away At 46

  8. Tejashwi Missing Campaign Reaches Fever Pitch: Is He Evading The Media After Poll Drubbing?