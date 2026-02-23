Mohun Bagan 2-0 Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League: Mariners Ease Past Marina Machans For Second Win

Mohun Bagan earn back-to-back wins with a comfortable 2-0 home victory over Chennaiyin FC
Jamie Maclaren opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time after latching onto Anirudh Thapa’s long ball
Dimitrios Petratos sealed the result on 65 minutes with a sharp volley following Subhasish Bose’s cross
Mohun Bagan Super Giant clinched their second successive win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season with a 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Monday.
After a slow start, the Mariners found their footing within the first 15 minutes, and Robson Robinho did well to make his way into the box but had his eventual shot blocked. Dimitrios Petratos, back in the side under Sergio Lobera, brought out a good save from Mohammad Nawaz with a low effort.
However, Chennaiyin suffered an early blow as Nawaz had to be stretchered off after a collision with Mehtab Singh, with backup goalkeeper Samik Mitra coming on as a concussion substitute.
Mohun Bagan made full use of the change in between the sticks deep into first-half stoppage time. A long ball from Anirudh Thapa found the run of Jamie Maclaren, who slotted it past the onrushing goalkeeper to give the Mariners the lead.
The home side started the second half on the front foot, and Petratos got his name on the scoresheet in the 65th minute. Subhasish Bose floated in a good cross from the left that likely took a deflection from a defender, and the Australian striker adjusted his body before volleying it past the goalkeeper to seal the win.
Mohun Bagan continued to dominate the ball, with Chennaiyin generating very little going forward, resulting in a comfortable victory for the home side. The win moved Mohun Bagan level on points with East Bengal at the summit, though the Red and Gold Brigade remain top due to goal difference.
Chennaiyin, meanwhile, remain in the lower reaches of the table after their second successive loss, and the Marina Machans are yet to open their goalscoring account this season.
Clifford Miranda’s side will look to rectify this poor record when they travel to Bhubaneswar to face Odisha FC on March 1. Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, will take on city rivals Mohammedan SC on February 28.