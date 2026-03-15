Liverpool Vs Tottenham Preview, English Premier League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Liverpool face Tottenham in English Premier League 2025-26 at Anfield on Sunday
Tottenham 16th, one point above relegation zone; Liverpool sixth after shock 2-1 loss to Wolves
Find out when and where to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham match live on TV and online
Liverpool continue their fight for a top-four spot when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield in an important English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 30 fixture on Sunday.
The Reds dropped down to sixth place after a shock 2-1 defeat to bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last league outing, which saw a three-match winning streak come to an end.
This, coupled with a disappointing 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League, has brought head coach Arne Slot under increasing pressure from the fans. Liverpool remain in the hunt for a Champions League spot, trailing fifth-placed Chelsea on goal difference.
Tottenham, on the other hand, are having a nightmarish domestic season. They remain in 16th place, just one point clear of the relegation zone. Form is not on their side either, with Spurs taking just one point from their last six league games.
The appointment of Igor Tudor as interim head coach has not improved results, with the Croatian overseeing four straight matches, including a 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.
Liverpool vs Tottenham: Head-To-Head Record
Liverpool and Tottenham have faced each other on 188 occasions across all competitions. Liverpool have won 94 of those matches, compared to 50 wins for Spurs. 44 games have ended as draws.
Liverpool vs Tottenham: Team News
Liverpool will likely have Alisson back in goal after the Brazilian missed the midweek loss to Galatasaray with a muscle injury. Slot will also be without some long-term absentees – Conor Bradley (knee injury), Giovanni Leoni (cruciate ligament injury), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring injury), Wataru Endo (broken ankle), and Alexander Isak (broken leg).
Tottenham will be without several first-team players as fitness issues continue to plague their season. Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha suffered a clash of heads in the match against Atletico Madrid, and will not be available tonight. There are also serious question marks about the availability of Conor Gallagher, who is suffering from a fever.
Destiny Udogie (muscle injury), Ben Davies (ankle injury), Dejan Kulusevski (knee injury), James Maddison (cruciate ligament injury), Lucas Bergvall (leg injury), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring injury), Yves Bissouma (muscle injury), Mohammed Kudus (muscle injury), and Wilson Odobert (cruciate ligament injury) make up the remainder of an astonishingly long injury list.
Igor Tudor will also be without key centre-back Micky van de Ven, who is suspended after seeing red in the match against Crystal Palace.
Liverpool vs Tottenham: Predicted Lineups
Liverpool: Alisson; Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Hugo Ekitike.
Tottenham: Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Radu Dragusin; Archie Gray, Conor Gallagher, Pape Sarr, Souza; Xavi Simmons, Richarlison; Dominic Solanke.
Liverpool vs Tottenham: Prediction
Liverpool have been far from their best in the league this season, but nothing can describe the season Tottenham are having. As a result, there’s a good chance that Tudor will suffer his fifth straight defeat as Spurs manager tonight, with the question being how big the margin will be.
Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Tottenham
Liverpool vs Tottenham: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Liverpool vs Tottenham, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Liverpool vs Tottenham, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 10:00 PM IST. The match will be hosted at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.
Where to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online?
The Liverpool vs Tottenham, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Where to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham, English Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV?
The Liverpool vs Tottenham, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD) TV channels in India.