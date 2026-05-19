Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming, Premier League: When And Where To Watch The Classic Rivalry?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming, Premier League: Know all about the EPL Matchday 37 fixture, including preview, live streaming details, and more

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming, Premier League
Summary of this article

  • Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in Matchday 37 of English Premier League on Tuesday

  • Chelsea sit in the 10th spot in the standings, while Spurs fight for survival at the 17th position

  • Check out when and where to watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur match online

Chelsea will take on Tottenham Hotspur in matchday 37 of the English Premier League 2025-26 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, May 19.

The Blues have not had a great time recently, sitting in 10th place in the points table and losing the FA Cup final recently. There is a sense of disconnect emerging among the fans from the team and the owners, however, amidst all that, the appointment of Xabi Alonso has ignited some hope, but a win is what will again bring some real optimism within the fans.

Chelsea have a chance to finish 6th in the standings, but for that, Bournemouth will have to lose their remaining matches, and that would ensure the Blues' Champions League qualification.

Even if other results don't go in their favor, they could still finish eighth, which would be sufficient to ensure Conference League qualification and potentially the Europa League too.

On the other hand, a win for Tottenham will ensure their Premier League survival, and given their goal difference to third-from-bottom West Ham, even a draw could do the job for them.

The record of Roberto de Zerbi's team at Stamford Bridge is abysmal, as they have won only one match at this venue back in 1990, and Chelsea would want it to continue.

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Both teams have an iconic rivalry that goes back to 1910, when Spurs relegated Chelsea by beating them on the season's final day.

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?

A

The Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London.

Q

Where to watch the Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online?

A

The Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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