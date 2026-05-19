RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Falls Just Short Of Rollicking Hundred In Jaipur

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Mitchell Marsh was looking set to notch up his second century of Indian Premier League 2026, when a piece of fielding brilliance from Yashasvi Jaiswal caught the Aussie all-rounder short at the striker's end. Marsh fell for 96 off 57 balls, and his knock propelled LSG to a 220-run total

RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Falls Just Short Of Rollicking Hundred In Jaipur
Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals won toss, elected to bowl first in Jaipur

  • Lucknow Super Giants crossed 100-run mark in just eight overs

  • Mitchell Marsh smashed 57-ball 96 to take LSG to 220 runs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh fell agonisingly short of a hundred against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 64 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday (May 19).

ALSO READ: RR Vs LSG Live Score

Marsh was looking set to notch up his second century of the season, when a piece of fielding brilliance from Yashasvi Jaiswal caught the Aussie all-rounder short at the striker's end. Marsh fell for a superb 96 off 57 balls, and his knock propelled LSG to a 220-run total.

The 34-year-old brought up a 100-run partnership for the first wicket with compatriot Josh Inglis off just 48 balls, and before that they racked up the fastest team 50 (off 21 balls) for the Super Giants in IPL history.

Even after Inglis departed for a 29-ball 60, Marsh kept going hammer and tongs. The Aussie all-rounder got to his fifty off 25 balls and also became the first Lucknow batter to tally 500-plus runs in back-to-back IPL seasons. He had amassed 627 runs in the 2025 edition.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal walked out for the toss with Rishabh Pant. Royals won the coin flip and elected to bowl first. Jaiswal said regular RR skipper Riyan Parag was not playing the game due to a hamstring niggle, and Ravindra Jadeja was out too due to an unspecified injury.

Related Content
Josh Inglis bats during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. - AP
Brijesh Sharma, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Jason Holder during the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. - AP
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh, left, celebrates his century with his batting partner Nicholas Pooran during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India, Thursday, May 7, 2026. - (AP Photo)
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India, Thursday, May 7, 2026. - (AP Photo)

For LSG, Mohammed Shami was rested and in came Mohsin Khan. Aiden Markram is also not playing as he has left for South Africa due to personal reasons, and Ayush Badoni replaced him.

RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Lucknow Super Giants Impact substitutes: Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni

Rajasthan Royals Impact substitute: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures

Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26

Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27

Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Ahmedabad, May 31

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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