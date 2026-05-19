RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Falls Just Short Of Rollicking Hundred In Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals won toss, elected to bowl first in Jaipur
Lucknow Super Giants crossed 100-run mark in just eight overs
Mitchell Marsh smashed 57-ball 96 to take LSG to 220 runs
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh fell agonisingly short of a hundred against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 64 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday (May 19).
Marsh was looking set to notch up his second century of the season, when a piece of fielding brilliance from Yashasvi Jaiswal caught the Aussie all-rounder short at the striker's end. Marsh fell for a superb 96 off 57 balls, and his knock propelled LSG to a 220-run total.
The 34-year-old brought up a 100-run partnership for the first wicket with compatriot Josh Inglis off just 48 balls, and before that they racked up the fastest team 50 (off 21 balls) for the Super Giants in IPL history.
Even after Inglis departed for a 29-ball 60, Marsh kept going hammer and tongs. The Aussie all-rounder got to his fifty off 25 balls and also became the first Lucknow batter to tally 500-plus runs in back-to-back IPL seasons. He had amassed 627 runs in the 2025 edition.
Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal walked out for the toss with Rishabh Pant. Royals won the coin flip and elected to bowl first. Jaiswal said regular RR skipper Riyan Parag was not playing the game due to a hamstring niggle, and Ravindra Jadeja was out too due to an unspecified injury.
For LSG, Mohammed Shami was rested and in came Mohsin Khan. Aiden Markram is also not playing as he has left for South Africa due to personal reasons, and Ayush Badoni replaced him.
RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
Lucknow Super Giants Impact substitutes: Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni
Rajasthan Royals Impact substitute: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures
Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26
Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27
Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29
Final: Ahmedabad, May 31