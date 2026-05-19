RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Is Riyan Parag Playing Today In Do-Or-Die Match?

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RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals' skipper Riyan Parag missed the match against Lucknow Super Giants due to hamstring injury at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Tuesday, May 19

RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Injury
Summary of this article

  • RR skipper Riyan Parag missed the match against LSG due to hamstring injury

  • RR is up against LSG in a do-or-die match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur

  • If RR lose this match, they could reach to only 14 points and would be virtually eliminated

Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered a huge blow as their skipper Riyan Parag is ruled out due to a hamstring injury ahead of their do-or-die Indian Premier League clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Tuesday, May 19.

Riyan Parag was among the few shining lights in their last losing affair against Delhi Capitals as he blazed a swift 56 off just 21 balls, and once he got out, his team bundled like a pack of cards in front of southpaw Mitchell Starc.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is handling the captaincy duties in today match against LSG.

The Rajasthan Royals are in the 5th position in the points table after losing four of their last five matches. They currently have 12 points in 12 matches and need to win both their remaining matches to cement their place in the playoffs, which makes today's match a must-win game for them, and losing one of their top batters before such a big match could be detrimental to their playoff chances.

Inglis-Marsh Show Put RR On Backfoot

Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh have put the Rajasthan Royals on the back foot with a blistering opening stand, taking their team to 83/0 in the powerplay. Marsh started the onslaught by smacking speedster Jofra Archer for a boundary and a six in the first over, with Inglis taking it from there and slamming a 23-ball half-century on a batting paradise.

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Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi. - AP
Rajasthan Royals will be up against Gujarat Titans in match 52 of IPL 2026 on May 9. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
RR will take on GT in match 52 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on May 9. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag was seen using vape during live IPL match on Tuesday, April 28. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Mitchell Marsh followed suit by smashing a 25-ball fifty to build a strong base for getting to a mammoth first innings total. Though Inglis was castled by Yash Raj Punia for 60, Marsh carried on his onslaught. RR need to get quick wickets or LSG batters could take the match away from them in the first innings itself.

Check out the live score of RR vs LSG match here.

Rajasthan Royals' Playing XI Against LSG

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel(w), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Q

Why is Riyan Parag not playing against LSG today?

A

RR skipper Riyan Parag missed the match against LSG due to hamstring injury

Q

How can RR qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs?

A

RR will officially qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs, if they win both their remaining matches.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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