RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Is Riyan Parag Playing Today In Do-Or-Die Match?

RR skipper Riyan Parag missed the match against LSG due to hamstring injury
RR is up against LSG in a do-or-die match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur
If RR lose this match, they could reach to only 14 points and would be virtually eliminated
Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered a huge blow as their skipper Riyan Parag is ruled out due to a hamstring injury ahead of their do-or-die Indian Premier League clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Tuesday, May 19.
Riyan Parag was among the few shining lights in their last losing affair against Delhi Capitals as he blazed a swift 56 off just 21 balls, and once he got out, his team bundled like a pack of cards in front of southpaw Mitchell Starc.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is handling the captaincy duties in today match against LSG.
The Rajasthan Royals are in the 5th position in the points table after losing four of their last five matches. They currently have 12 points in 12 matches and need to win both their remaining matches to cement their place in the playoffs, which makes today's match a must-win game for them, and losing one of their top batters before such a big match could be detrimental to their playoff chances.
Inglis-Marsh Show Put RR On Backfoot
Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh have put the Rajasthan Royals on the back foot with a blistering opening stand, taking their team to 83/0 in the powerplay. Marsh started the onslaught by smacking speedster Jofra Archer for a boundary and a six in the first over, with Inglis taking it from there and slamming a 23-ball half-century on a batting paradise.
Mitchell Marsh followed suit by smashing a 25-ball fifty to build a strong base for getting to a mammoth first innings total. Though Inglis was castled by Yash Raj Punia for 60, Marsh carried on his onslaught. RR need to get quick wickets or LSG batters could take the match away from them in the first innings itself.
Rajasthan Royals' Playing XI Against LSG
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel(w), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
Why is Riyan Parag not playing against LSG today?
RR skipper Riyan Parag missed the match against LSG due to hamstring injury
How can RR qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs?
RR will officially qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs, if they win both their remaining matches.