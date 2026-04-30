IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Booked By BCCI For "Bringing Game Into Disrepute"

Riyan Parag was seen vaping in the players dressing room during a live match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 30

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Riyan Parag Booked By BCCI
BCCI imposes sanctions on Riyan Parag for vaping during a live match in IPL 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Riyan Parag fined 25% of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct

  • Parag was caught vaping in the players dressing room during a live IPL match

  • Parag has accepted the sanctions levied against him by the match referee

Rajasthan Royals' skipper, Riyan Parag, a shocking video surfaced during the match against Punjab Kings on Tuesday, April 28, where he was seen using an electronic device for smoking known as "vaping" inside the players' dressing room.

This act of his sparked a debate online on the conduct of players in a prestigious league like the IPL and the demeanor of public figures on camera, as according to the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) 2019, vaping is illegal in India.

While there could be legal implications of vaping in India, there were doubts on whether any action would be taken against Riyan Parag, as there was no specific law in the IPL regarding smoking or vaping.

But despite the loophole, BCCI decided to reprimand Riyan Parag for his unlawful act by imposing a 25% fine of his match fee and also handing one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players.

Riyan was found to have breached Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “conduct that brings the game into disrepute.”

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Riyan admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Amit Sharma.

BCCI's primary focus in this incident is to prevent the sanctity and image of the league which is now looking at other ways to punish those responsible, which could include stricter penalties.

Q

What is the controversy surrounding Riyan Parag in IPL?

A

RR skipper Riyan Parag was found vaping in the players dressing room during a live IPL match.

Q

What actions did BCCI take on Riyan Parag for vaping during an IPL match?

A

BCCI fined Riyan Parag 25% of his match fees and was given one demerit point for breaching Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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