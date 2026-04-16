IPL Code Of Conduct Violations: Full List Of Players, Officials Hit With Fines And Suspensions In 2026

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 4th match: PBKS skipper, Shreyas Iyer, was handed an INR 12 lakh fine for not maintaining the required over rate under article 2.22 of IPL's code of conduct. Under his captaincy, his team took nearly two hours to complete their quota of 20 overs, whereas according to guidelines, the 20th over must start before the stipulated 1 hour and 30 minutes time.