IPL Code Of Conduct Violations: Full List Of Players, Officials Hit With Fines And Suspensions In 2026

Summary of this article
Ajinkya Rahane was fined INR 12 lakhs for maintaining slow over-rate against CSK
Shreyas Iyer has been fined INR 36 lakh till now for slow over-rate in two matches
Tim David was handed one demerit point and fined 25% match fees for disobeying the on-field umpire
The Indian Premier League is into its 19th season, and from its inception in 2008 to racing closer to complete its second decade, the tournament has only grown from strength to strength, which is reflected in its huge broadcast deals and huge viewership frenzy surrounding it.
However, running the biggest cricketing league in such a competitive market and ensuring that it not only remains at the top but the gulf between it and other competitors gets so stark requires reforms, innovation, upgradation, and most importantly adherence to protocols and conduct that ensures smooth and transparent functioning of the league.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set a standard code of conduct to ensure that the integrity and image of IPL's brand remains intact. Any player or official whose on-field or off-field actions breach the code of conduct is punished by the BCCI.
Here's a look at the players who have been either sanctioned or penalised for violating the code of conduct:
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 4th match: PBKS skipper, Shreyas Iyer, was handed an INR 12 lakh fine for not maintaining the required over rate under article 2.22 of IPL's code of conduct. Under his captaincy, his team took nearly two hours to complete their quota of 20 overs, whereas according to guidelines, the 20th over must start before the stipulated 1 hour and 30 minutes time.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 6th match: SRH opener, Abhishek Sharma was fined 25% of his match fees and was handed one demerit point for showing dissent on umpires decision, which is a Level 1 offence under article 2.3 of IPL's code of conduct.
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 7th match: In this match, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer was again handed a fine of INR 24 lakhs for a slow over-rate, while the rest of the players (including the impact player) were fined INR 6 lakhs or 25% of their match fees, whichever was lower. In fact, PBKS had to bowl their last two overs with only four players outside the circle.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, 14th match: GT skipper, Shubman Gill was fined INR 12 lakh for slow over-rate. In this one-run thriller, GT were allowed only four players in the last over of the match as a penalty for not finishing their overs on time.
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 18th match: CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was found guilty of a slow over-rate in the match and was fined INR 12 lakh for the same.
In the same, DC's Nitish Rana, who was one of the super sub but didn't play the match, was fined 25% of his match fee and was handed a demerit point for verbal abuse and prolonged argument with the fourth umpire, which is a breach of article 2.3 of IPL's code of conduct.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 20th match: In this match, Hardik Pandya (MI) and Tim David (RCB) were fined for not adhering to the code of conduct of the game.
While Pandya was fined INR 12 lakh for slow over-rate, Tim David was fined 25% of his match fees and was handed one demerit point for not complying with the umpire's directive on multiple occasions. At one time, when the umpire changed the ball, David kept checking it despite the umpire's asking for it back.
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 22nd match: KKR captain was fined INR 12 lakh for KKR not completing their quota of 20 overs within the stipulated time.