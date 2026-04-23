LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Pacer Nandre Burger Fined For Breaching Code Of Conduct

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals pacer Nandre Burger fined 10% of his match feels for code of conduct breach
The South African pacer breached Article 2.5 of IPL's code of conduct
Rajasthan defeated Lucknow by 40 runs
Rajasthan Royals pacer Nandre Burger has been fined 10 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL code of conduct during his team's match against Lucknow Super Giants here.
The 30-year-old was also handed a demerit point, an IPL statement said on Thursday.
"Nandre Burger, Bowler, Rajasthan Royals (RR) has been fined 10 percent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)," the statement added.
Burger was found to have breached the Article 2.5 of the IPL's code of conduct "pertaining to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the Match."
The left-arm pacer admitted to the offence.
For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.
Rajasthan Royals secured a clinical 40-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium.
After being put in to bat, RR struggled early at 32/3, but Ravindra Jadeja’s composed unbeaten 43 off 29 balls and a late flourish from impact sub Shubham Dubey propelled them to a competitive 159/6.
LSG’s chase was disastrous from the start, collapsing to 11/3 within three overs.
Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, and Aiden Markram all departed for ducks. Despite Mitchell Marsh’s fighting 55, Jofra Archer (3/20) and Nandre Burger (2/27) proved too clinical. LSG were eventually bundled out for 119, marking their fourth consecutive defeat.
Up next, Rajasthan will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, April 25 in what is going to be the franchise's first home game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Who won the RR Vs LSG match and by what margin?
Rajasthan Royals won by 40 runs. They defended a total of 159/6, bowling out Lucknow Super Giants for 119 in 18 overs.
Who was the Man of the Match?
Ravindra Jadeja earned the award for his all-round brilliance, scoring an unbeaten 43 (29) and taking the crucial wicket of Nicholas Pooran.
Why was Nandre Burger penalized for a Code of Conduct breach?
Burger was fined 10% of his match fee and handed one demerit point for a Level 1 offence (Article 2.5). He was found guilty of using an aggressive and abusive send-off gesture after dismissing LSG captain Rishabh Pant for a duck.
What is the current standing of both teams after this game?
The win propelled Rajasthan Royals to 2nd place on the points table, while the heavy defeat left Lucknow Super Giants struggling at 9th.