FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup 2026 commence from June 11, 2026
48 teams are divided in 12 groups in FIFA World Cup 2026
Check teams, fixtures and other details of Group A
The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially begins on June 11, 2026, marking a historic return to the legendary Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, which will host the tournament's inaugural match. This monumental event signifies the start of the largest and most inclusive tournament in football history, featuring 48 nations competing across 16 iconic venues in Mexico, Canada, and the United States.
For the first time, the global mega event has expanded to feature 48 nations, a transformative growth that sees teams organized into 12 distinct groups. This widened field not only increases the total number of matches to 104 but also introduces a new Round of 32, significantly reshaping the pathway to the trophy and heightening the stakes from the very first whistle.
As we embark on this historic journey across North America, it is essential to take a closer look at each group to understand the tactical battles, rising contenders, and potential upsets that will define this unprecedented 39-day festival of football.
Group A
Group A features an electrifying mix of nations, centered around co-hosts Mexico as they headline a competitive field alongside South Africa, South Korea, and Czechia. This group brings together four distinct footballing cultures, each vying for the top-two spots to secure an automatic path into the knockout rounds.
As the tournament’s opening act, these four teams carry the immediate pressure of setting the tempo for the entire 2026 World Cup
To ensure optimal preparation, each team in Group A has established a dedicated Team Base Camp (TBC), providing a specialized home-away-from-home environment for training and recovery throughout the group stage. Mexico will anchor themselves in the nation's capital at the Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR) in Mexico City, keeping them close to the historic Estadio Azteca.
South Africa have selected the CF Pachuca - Universidad Del Futbol in Pachuca, while South Korea will be based in Guadalajara at the Chivas Verde Valle training facility. Completing the group, Czechia have opted for a base in the United States, utilizing the Mansfield Multipurpose Stadium in Dallas to prepare for their fixtures.
These strategically chosen sites combine high-performance training infrastructure with local accommodations, allowing the squads to maintain their tactical focus while navigating the unique logistical demands of the expanded 2026 tournament.
Teams
Mexico: With the benefit of playing on home soil, Mexico enter as the group's focal point. Manager Javier Aguirre has assembled a blend of seasoned veterans and rising talent, aiming to capitalize on the fervent atmosphere of the Azteca.
South Africa: Returning to the world stage, Bafana Bafana seek to play the role of the spoiler. Under Hugo Broos, the team brings a disciplined, counter-attacking setup designed to neutralize high-possession opponents and secure a historic result in the curtain-raiser.
South Korea: A perennial contender from Asia, South Korea feature a world-class core, led by the tactical brilliance and creative drive of stars like Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in. They are widely considered the primary threat to Mexico’s top-table aspirations.
Czechia: Known for a physical and disciplined European style of play, the Czechs rely on a stout defensive structure and lethal efficiency from set-pieces, making them an incredibly difficult team to break down over 90 minutes.
Format
The 2026 edition introduces an expanded format where 48 teams are divided into 12 groups of four. In this structure, the top two teams from each group automatically qualify for the new Round of 32, joined by the eight best third-placed finishers. This increased margin for error adds a tactical layer to the group stage, as teams balance the push for top-spot stability against the safety net of the third-place rankings.
Group Favourites
Mexico is widely considered the favorite to finish at the top of the group, given their home-field advantage and deep familiarity with the conditions. However, South Korea is the primary challenger, possessing the squad depth and international experience necessary to potentially unseat the hosts. While Mexico remain the likely group winner, the fight for second place between South Africa and Czechia is expected to be one of the most tightly contested battles of the opening week.
Fixtures
|Date (IST)
|Match
|Kick-off Time (IST)
|Venue
|June 12, 2026
|Mexico vs. South Africa
|12:30 AM
|Mexico City (Estadio Azteca)
|June 12, 2026
|South Korea vs. Czechia
|7:30 AM
|Zapopan (Estadio Akron)
|June 18, 2026
|Czechia vs. South Africa
|9:30 PM
|Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
|June 19, 2026
|Mexico vs. South Korea
|6:30 AM
|Zapopan (Estadio Akron)
|June 25, 2026
|Czechia vs. Mexico
|6:30 AM
|Mexico City (Estadio Azteca)
|June 25, 2026
|South Africa vs. South Korea
|6:30 AM
|Monterrey (Estadio BBVA)
Live Streaming Details
Who has taken the broadcasting rights of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has secured the broadcasting and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast in India?
In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the Unite8 Sports television channels.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available for live streaming in India exclusively on the Zee5 digital platform.