FIFA World Cup 2026: Drama, Records, And Resurrections As 12 Teams Know Their Fates

Brazil's Vinicius Junior (7) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Brazil in Miami Gardens, Fla., Wednesday, June 24, 2026. AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Brazil's Vinicius Junior (7) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Brazil in Miami Gardens, Fla., Wednesday, June 24, 2026. AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell