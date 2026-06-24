Brazil Vs Scotland LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

BRA take on SCO in their final Group C encounter on Thursday (IST)
Brazil will progress if they beat Scotland
The Scots need a draw or a narrow defeat to seal Round of 32 spot
Brazil will seek to secure their place in the last 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as they take on Scotland in their final Group C match on Wednesday, June 24 (Thursday, June 25 IST).
Brazil, the five-time World Cup champions, are anticipated to advance, yet they face a determined Scotland team in Miami that is eager to qualify for the knockout stage for the first time in their history.
All eyes will be on Carlo Ancelotti's selection as he names his starting XI for the final group game. Neymar's fitness remains a big doubt but with Raphinha's injury concern, the former Barcelona winger could come into the fray.
The Scots will be hoping to qualify for the knockouts for their first time following their eight group-stage exits. They started the tournament with a 1-0 win over Haiti and will look to carry the confidence in the game against Brazil.
Scotland will need to draw or need a narrow defeat at the hands of Brazil to qualify further after their 1-0 defeat to Morocco.
Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Total games – 10
Scotland won – 00
Brazil won – 08
Matches drawn – 02
Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Miami Gardens, Florida, USA
Stadium: Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium)
Date: Thursday, June 25
Kick-off time: 3:30 a.m. IST
Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
As per Google, Scotland have 9% chance of winning tonight's contest against Brazil with the Selecao having 74% chance of registering victory against the Scots. Draw between both the sides stand at 17%.
Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely XIs
Scotland: Gunn; Hickey, Hendry, McKenna, Robertson; Gannon-Doak, Ferguson, Christie, McGinn; McTominay; Adams.
Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Alex Sandro; Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta; Rayan, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Junior
Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.