Brazil Vs Scotland LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's Group C fixture between Brazil and Scotland

Brazil Vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Vini Goal Celeb Team AP Photo
Brazil's Vinicius Junior (7) is congratulated after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Petr David Josek
Summary of this article

  • BRA take on SCO in their final Group C encounter on Thursday (IST)

  • Brazil will progress if they beat Scotland

  • The Scots need a draw or a narrow defeat to seal Round of 32 spot

Brazil will seek to secure their place in the last 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as they take on Scotland in their final Group C match on Wednesday, June 24 (Thursday, June 25 IST).

Brazil, the five-time World Cup champions, are anticipated to advance, yet they face a determined Scotland team in Miami that is eager to qualify for the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

All eyes will be on Carlo Ancelotti's selection as he names his starting XI for the final group game. Neymar's fitness remains a big doubt but with Raphinha's injury concern, the former Barcelona winger could come into the fray.

The Scots will be hoping to qualify for the knockouts for their first time following their eight group-stage exits. They started the tournament with a 1-0 win over Haiti and will look to carry the confidence in the game against Brazil.

Scotland will need to draw or need a narrow defeat at the hands of Brazil to qualify further after their 1-0 defeat to Morocco.

Related Content
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Algeria in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. - AP Photo/Ed Zurga
Teammates congratulate Morocco's Ismael Saibari (11) after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Friday, June 19, 2026. - AP Photo/Mark Stockwell
Morocco's Brahim Diaz, left, and teammates celebrate after Ismael Saibari scored the opening goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026. - AP Photo/Petr David Josek
Brazil's Bruno Guimarães (8) advances the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Egypt in Cleveland, Saturday, June 6, 2026 - (AP Photo/David Richard)

Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

  • Total games – 10

  • Scotland won – 00

  • Brazil won – 08

  • Matches drawn – 02

Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Miami Gardens, Florida, USA

  • Stadium: Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium)

  • Date: Thursday, June 25

  • Kick-off time: 3:30 a.m. IST

Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

As per Google, Scotland have 9% chance of winning tonight's contest against Brazil with the Selecao having 74% chance of registering victory against the Scots. Draw between both the sides stand at 17%.

Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely XIs

Scotland: Gunn; Hickey, Hendry, McKenna, Robertson; Gannon-Doak, Ferguson, Christie, McGinn; McTominay; Adams.

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Alex Sandro; Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta; Rayan, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Junior

Brazil vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories