Scotland Vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Selecao Look To Carry On Momentum

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Group C final matchday, where Scotland square off against tournament heavyweights Brazil in Florida, while Morocco simultaneously fight Haiti over in Atlanta. The permutations are razor-thin going into this finale. Brazil, with four points, only need a draw to qualify for the Round of 32, though Carlo Ancelotti's Selecao would need a big win to secure first place over a surging Morocco, also on four points. For Steve Clarke's Scotland, backed by the famed Tartan Army, a historic first-ever victory against the five-time champions will guarantee automatic qualification with seven points. A draw or even a narrow 1-0 loss leaves them with a strong mathematical chance to advance as one of the best third-place finishers. Tactically, Scotland will rely on a rigid five-man backline anchored by captain Andy Robertson, hoping midfield talisman Scott McTominay can replicate his clinical late runs into the box to stun the South Americans. Meanwhile, Brazil are bolstered by the massive news that legendary playmaker Neymar is fit for his first minutes of the tournament, sliding into a terrifying attack next to Vinicius Junior to replace the injured Raphinha. Scotland have never defeated Brazil in 10 attempts, including four heartbreaking World Cup defeats, most notably their narrow 1-2 loss at France '98. Can captain John McGinn halt Vinicius Jr and disrupt the samba rhythm? Follow SCO vs BRA match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Jun 2026, 02:54:44 am IST Scotland Vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Raphinha Misses! After suffering an injury against Haiti last week, Raphinha would be missing this major clash against Scotland, Rayyan would be replacing him.

25 Jun 2026, 02:47:22 am IST Scotland Vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: SCO's Starting XI Scotland XI: Gunn; Patterson, McKenna, Hendry, Robertson; Gannon-Doak, Ferguson, McLean, McGinn; McTominay; Shankland Subs: Kelly, Gordon, Hickey, Hanley, Tierney, Fletcher, Adams, Dykes, Christie, Stewart, Souttar, Hyam, Hirst, Ralston, Curtis

25 Jun 2026, 02:46:57 am IST Scotland Vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: BRA's Starting XI Brazil XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro, Paqueta; Rayan, Cunha, Vinicius Jr Subs: Weverton, Ederson, Sandro, Bremer, Pereira, Ibanez, Ederson, Fabinho, Santos, Neymar, Endrick, Henrique, Martinelli, Thiago Injured: Raphinha

25 Jun 2026, 02:41:15 am IST Scotland Vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head Total games – 10

Scotland won – 00

Brazil won – 08

Matches drawn – 02

25 Jun 2026, 02:34:18 am IST Scotland Vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: What Happened In SCO's First Two Matches? Scotland's return to the FIFA World Cup has been a story of resilience, but their hopes of reaching the Round of 32 are hanging by a thread after a mixed start to Group C. The Scots began their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Haiti, where captain John McGinn delivered the decisive moment, scoring the only goal of the match and giving Scotland a dream start to their World Cup journey. However, the momentum was short-lived as Steve Clarke's side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Morocco in their second outing. Despite remaining competitive throughout the contest, Scotland struggled to create clear-cut chances and were undone by another moment of quality from Moroccan midfielder Ismael Saibari. The defeat left the Scots with three points from two matches and facing an uphill battle heading into their final group-stage fixture against Brazil. While Scotland have shown defensive organisation and determination, goals have been difficult to come by, with McGinn's strike against Haiti remaining their only goal of the tournament so far. Now facing one of the tournament favourites in Brazil, Scotland will need their biggest performance of the competition if they are to keep their knockout-stage ambitions alive. A positive result could open the door to qualification, but anything less may bring an end to their World Cup campaign.

25 Jun 2026, 02:26:46 am IST Scotland Vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: What Happened In BRA's First Two Matches? Brazil have made a strong start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, collecting four points from their opening two Group C matches and positioning themselves at the top of the standings on goal difference. The Seleção began their tournament with a 1-1 draw against Morocco, a match in which Vinícius Júnior delivered when it mattered most by finding the back of the net. Despite dominating possession and creating several chances, Brazil were unable to secure all three points against a resilient Moroccan side. The five-time world champions responded emphatically in their second outing, cruising to a convincing 3-0 victory over Haiti. Manager Carlo Ancelotti's decision to start Matheus Cunha in place of Igor Thiago paid immediate dividends, with the striker producing a match-winning performance by scoring twice. Vinícius Jr continued his excellent form by adding another goal, taking his tournament tally to two and further underlining his importance to Brazil's attacking setup. Brazil's performances have highlighted their depth and attacking quality, with multiple players stepping up when needed. While Vinícius has been the team's most consistent attacking threat, Cunha's emergence has provided Ancelotti with another dangerous option in the final third. With four points from two matches and qualification for the Round of 32 within touching distance, Brazil head into their final group-stage fixture against Scotland aiming to secure top spot in Group C and build momentum ahead of the knockout rounds.

25 Jun 2026, 02:11:01 am IST Scotland Vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

25 Jun 2026, 02:10:03 am IST Scotland Vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage: Group Stage (Group C) Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM local time (EDT) / 22:00 PM GMT (3:30 AM IST on June 25) Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Referee: Cesar Ramos