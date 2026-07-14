France 0-2 Spain Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 SF: Oyarzabal, Porro's Goals Lead La Roja To Final After 16 Years

France Vs Spain Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro score as Spain enter FIFA World Cup 2026 final following a 2-0 win over France. Check real-time updates of the FRA vs ESP match at the Dallas Stadium as it happened

Spain players celebrate at the the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas

Spain players celebrate at the the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas AP/Ashley Landis

Welcome to our coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where France's "Les Bleus" battled Spain's "La Roja" at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. France and Spain clash at Dallas Stadium in a high-stakes World Cup semi-final. Spain secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with a disciplined and clinical 2–0 victory over France at Dallas Stadium. In a tactical encounter, the deadlock was broken in the 22nd minute when Mikel Oyarzabal coolly converted a penalty following a foul on Lamine Yamal by Lucas Digne. France, who had not trailed in the tournament prior to this match, struggled to find an attacking rhythm against a resolute Spanish defense. Their task became significantly harder in the 58th minute when Pedro Porro combined with Dani Olmo for a slick give-and-go before firing past Mike Maignan to double Spain’s lead. Despite late efforts from France, including an offside goal for Yamal and various attempts from Kylian Mbappé, Spain’s defense remained impenetrable. Spain now awaits the winner of the Argentina vs England semifinal to determine their opponent in Sunday’s championship match in New Jersey. Follow FRA vs ESP updates here.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Jul 2026, 10:32:53 pm IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello! Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as France and Spain face-off in the Semi-final match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Dallas Stadium.

14 Jul 2026, 10:41:03 pm IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Stage: Semi-finals Kickoff Time: 3:00 PM ET (12:30 AM IST on July 15) Venue: Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas Referee: Ivan Barton (El Salvador)

14 Jul 2026, 10:46:54 pm IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview Lamine Yamal clash with Kylian Mbappe in the biggest of the stages. Fans can check the preview of the France vs Spain semi-final match here.

14 Jul 2026, 10:56:38 pm IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Officials Ivan Barton will be the referee in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between France and Spain. Fans can check the remainder of the match officials here.

14 Jul 2026, 11:00:58 pm IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Les Bleus Train Hard Ahead Of Semi-Final France's Maxence Lacroix participates in a training session ahead of the team's semifinal soccer match against Spain Julio Cortez/AP Photo

14 Jul 2026, 11:07:12 pm IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction France and Spain are ready for a fierce clash of styles as France's offensive transition threat and quality face the control and structure of Spain. Check the France vs Spain match prediction here.

14 Jul 2026, 11:10:45 pm IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Upamecano Has Been In Good Touch France's Dayot Upamecano participates in a training session ahead of the team's semifinal soccer match against Spain Julio Cortez/AP Photo

14 Jul 2026, 11:16:23 pm IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Merino's Impact Off The Bench Mikel Merino has cemented his place in FIFA World Cup history with a series of remarkable "super-sub" performances for Spain during the 2026 tournament. Demonstrating a unique ability to deliver in high-pressure moments, the 30-year-old midfielder became the first player ever to score the winning goal as a substitute in two separate knockout matches at a single World Cup. After netting a dramatic stoppage-time winner to eliminate Portugal in the Round of 16, Merino repeated the feat in the quarter-finals against Belgium, entering the game in the 86th minute and finding the back of the net just 117 seconds later to secure a 2-1 victory. Despite having started only one match in the tournament, his clinical impact off the bench has been instrumental in dragging Spain into their first semi-final appearance since their 2010 title run.

14 Jul 2026, 11:28:43 pm IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Robin Singh Has Les Bleus As Favourites Former Indian footballer Robin Singh opened up on refereeing, France and Didier Deschamps in an exclusive interview with Outlook. Here is what he said.

14 Jul 2026, 11:42:24 pm IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: La Rojas Stay Watertight In Defence Spain’s defensive performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been nothing short of historic, setting a new benchmark for excellence as they head into the semi-finals. Having conceded only a single goal across their six matches, La Roja have suffocated opposition attacks through a proactive "counter-press" that prioritizes maintaining and regaining possession, often forcing turnovers in just over 11 seconds. This collective approach, anchored by the composure of young talents like Pau Cubarsí and the calm leadership of goalkeeper Unai Simón, has effectively removed the conditions that lead to high-quality shots. By starving opponents of the ball and disrupting their rhythm before they can reach the final third, Spain has turned defense into their most potent weapon, pushing deep into the tournament with a defensive record that stands as the gold standard of this World Cup.

14 Jul 2026, 11:49:56 pm IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Unstoppable Les Blues Boast Of Attacking Fluency France’s attacking unit has been the defining force of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, propelling the team to a third consecutive semifinal appearance with a display of ruthless efficiency and electrifying pace. Central to this success is captain Kylian Mbappé, whose tournament-leading eight goals have cemented his status as the competition's premier threat. Complementing his brilliance is a highly productive supporting cast, including Ousmane Dembélé, who has notched five goals of his own, and playmaker Michael Olise, who leads the tournament with five assists. Collectively, Les Bleus have scored 16 goals, utilizing a tactical evolution that combines their signature devastating counterattacks with an improved ability to break down organized defensive blocks. With multiple players—including Désiré Doué, Bradley Barcola, and Dembélé—regularly creating high-quality chances through their elite ball-carrying ability, France remains the most dangerous attacking side remaining in the tournament.

14 Jul 2026, 11:51:49 pm IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe Arrives France's Kylian Mbappe (10) arrives at the stadium before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

14 Jul 2026, 11:57:55 pm IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe Chasing Golden Boot Kylian Mbappé is currently locked in an electrifying Golden Boot race at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sitting atop the goal-scoring charts alongside Lionel Messi with eight goals apiece. After scoring in France's quarter-final victory over Morocco, Mbappé holds a crucial advantage in the tie-breaking criteria; he currently leads the standings by virtue of having provided three assists to Messi's two. As both France and Argentina advance to the semi-finals, the battle for individual glory remains wide open. While Mbappé currently holds the edge in efficiency and assist count, the final two matches for both teams ensure that every goal scored in the closing stages of the tournament could be the difference in securing the prestigious adidas Golden Boot.

15 Jul 2026, 12:01:36 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Yamal Arrives In Stadium Spain's Lamine Yamal is seen on the big screen as he arrives prior to the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington Eric Gay/AP Photo

15 Jul 2026, 12:06:35 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: La Roja Prevailed In European Knockouts In the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final held on July 9, 2024, in Munich, Spain defeated France 2–1 to secure their place in the tournament final. France took an early lead in the 9th minute when Randal Kolo Muani headed in a cross from Kylian Mbappé. However, Spain responded quickly; 16-year-old Lamine Yamal equalized in the 21st minute with a spectacular long-range strike, making him the youngest goalscorer in the history of the European Championship. Just four minutes later, Dani Olmo scored what proved to be the winner, with his goal-bound shot deflecting into the net off French defender Jules Koundé. Despite late pressure from France, Spain’s defense held firm to seal the victory.

15 Jul 2026, 12:15:02 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check FRA's Starting XI Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe SUBS: Brice Samba, Malo Gusto, Manu Kone, Marcus Thuram, N'Golo Kante, Ibrahima Konate, Warren Zaire-Emery, Theo Hernandez, Desire Doue, Lucas Hernandez, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Robin Risser, Rayan Cherki, Maghnes Akliouche, Maxence Lacroix

15 Jul 2026, 12:20:02 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check ESP's Starting XI Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal SUBS: David Raya, Marc Pubill, Alejandro Grimaldo, Eric Garcia, Marcos Llorente, Mikel Merino, Ferran Torres, Gavi, Yeremy Pino, Joan Garcia, Nico Williams, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri, Victor Munoz, Borja Iglesias

15 Jul 2026, 12:23:44 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Deschamps Makes Two Changes France head into this semifinal clash at Dallas Stadium with Didier Deschamps opting for two tactical adjustments following their quarter-final win over Morocco. Aurélien Tchouaméni and Bradley Barcola enter the starting XI in place of Manu Koné and Désiré Doué. This selection is a landmark moment for Tchouaméni, who earns his 50th international cap, and for captain Kylian Mbappé, who makes his 21st World Cup appearance, officially surpassing Hugo Lloris to become the most-capped French player in the history of the tournament. Conversely, Luis de la Fuente has opted for consistency, naming an unchanged Spain lineup from the side that defeated Belgium. Fabián Ruiz retains his midfield spot over Pedri, while the tournament's standout "super-sub," Mikel Merino, remains on the bench, ready to provide an impact in the later stages once again.

15 Jul 2026, 12:24:28 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

15 Jul 2026, 12:28:48 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe Ready For Semi-Final France's Kylian Mbappe runs on to the pitch for warmup before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington Ashley Landis/AP Photo

15 Jul 2026, 12:31:20 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick-Off The stage is set in Arlington for this blockbuster semi-final, marking the 11th time Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé have faced off in club and international competition—a rivalry where the Barcelona winger has notably emerged victorious in eight of their previous ten encounters. All eyes are on the flanks, where Yamal’s duel with Lucas Digne could prove decisive, while Pau Cubarsí’s intimate knowledge of the French captain's movement will be tested under the brightest lights. Mikel Oyarzabal has just taken the kick-off, and we are officially underway at Dallas Stadium!

15 Jul 2026, 12:43:27 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 10' | FRA 0-0 ESP | Spain are already applying intense pressure, with Dani Olmo driving forward and earning a dangerous free-kick on the edge of the area after being clipped by Adrien Rabiot. The challenge draws an early yellow card for the French midfielder, who must now navigate the rest of this semi-final on a booking. Alex Baena steps up to take the resulting set-piece, but his strike hits the wall. Lamine Yamal pounces on the rebound to deliver a testing cross, yet Dayot Upamecano stands tall, beating Aymeric Laporte in the air to clear the danger and snuff out a promising opportunity for La Roja.

15 Jul 2026, 12:54:24 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 20' | FRA 0-0 ESP | PENALTY TO SPAIN! Marc Cucurella floats a dangerous deep cross into the box, which Lucas Digne chests down with composure. However, as the French left-back attempts to clear his lines, Lamine Yamal cleverly nips in to block the ball, taking the full force of Digne’s clearance attempt. The referee points to the spot immediately—Spain have a golden opportunity to break the deadlock!

15 Jul 2026, 12:57:38 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 25' | FRA 0-1 ESP | GOALLLLL!!! 1-0 SPAIN!!! MIKEL OYARZABAL CONVERTS FROM THE SPOT! The Real Sociedad talisman steps up for his country with nerves of steel, rifling an unstoppable strike into the top-right corner. Mike Maignan guesses the right way, but the power and precision of the penalty are far too much for the French goalkeeper to keep out. Spain have the breakthrough!

15 Jul 2026, 01:01:35 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 30' | FRA 0-1 ESP | Disaster strikes for France! This is the last thing Didier Deschamps wanted to see as William Saliba goes down, clutching his back—an area that has troubled the Arsenal defender intermittently over the last three seasons. It quickly becomes clear that Saliba cannot continue, forcing an early substitution. Maxence Lacroix is called upon to enter the fray, stepping in to anchor the defense after his solid 90-minute performance in the group stage victory over Norway.

15 Jul 2026, 01:09:57 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 35' | FRA 0-1 ESP | Bradley Barcola shows flashes of brilliance, cutting inside past Pedro Porro by cleverly utilizing Lucas Digne’s overlapping run to create space. However, the PSG forward's resulting strike is wayward, drifting harmlessly wide of the goal. The French attacking unit has struggled to find any real rhythm or penetration since the hydration break, leaving Didier Deschamps’ side searching for answers.

15 Jul 2026, 01:11:01 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 40' | FRA 0-1 ESP | HUGE BLOCK! Mike Maignan gifts possession straight to Alex Baena, and the ball is quickly worked to Dani Olmo, who threads a sublime backheel into the path of Lamine Yamal inside the box. Yamal squares the ball across the face of goal for Fabián Ruiz, but Dayot Upamecano saves the day with a spectacular last-ditch challenge to deny the midfielder! It is a massive let-off for Maignan and a vital intervention from the French defender.

15 Jul 2026, 01:18:15 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 45' | FRA 0-1 ESP France nearly find an equalizer as Adrien Rabiot threads a dangerous ball through for Kylian Mbappé. The forward expertly evades the Spanish backline, but Unai Simón makes a brave, rushing intervention to clear the danger just in time—a brilliant display of goalkeeping. In a bizarre turn of events, play is halted following a VAR intervention. While no card was issued to Fabián Ruiz, the officials have determined there was an infringement, and the referee has ordered the ball to be returned to Spain.

15 Jul 2026, 01:27:26 am IST France Vs Spain LIVFrance Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Half-Time' | FRA 0-1 ESP |E Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Half-Time' | FRA 0-1 ESP | The referee brings a tense opening half to a close—HALF-TIME: FRANCE 0-1 SPAIN. Spain head into the break with a narrow 1–0 lead after a disciplined defensive display. A clinical penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal remains the difference at Dallas Stadium, though France has threatened through Kylian Mbappé’s pace. Spain’s defensive duo, Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsí, have been exceptional, successfully neutralizing multiple French counter-attacks. Despite Adrien Rabiot’s efforts to drive the midfield, France faces a difficult task to break down a resilient Spanish side as the referee’s whistle signals half-time.

15 Jul 2026, 01:42:48 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 45' | FRA 0-1 ESP | Didier Deschamps has made an expected tactical adjustment at the break. Adrien Rabiot, who spent the second half of the opening period playing under the pressure of an early yellow card, has been withdrawn. Manu Koné enters the fray for the second half, tasked with adding fresh energy and composure to the French midfield as they look to overturn this 1–0 deficit.

15 Jul 2026, 01:46:30 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 50' | FRA 0-1 ESP | OFFSIDE! Lamine Yamal races into the box to latch onto a sharp pass from Pedro Porro, but Maxence Lacroix does well to force him wide. Mike Maignan then smartly closes the angle, parrying the ball behind for a corner. The intensity is cut short, however, as the linesman’s flag finally goes up—the replay confirms Yamal made his diagonal run just a fraction too early.

15 Jul 2026, 01:53:49 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 60' | FRA 0-2 ESP | GOALLLLL!!!! 2-0 SPAIN!! PEDRO PORRO DOUBLES THE LEAD! The move initially looked to have broken down when Dani Olmo failed to pick out Mikel Oyarzabal on the counter, but Spain kept the pressure alive. After recycling possession, Porro combined beautifully with Olmo in a slick give-and-go before coolly side-footing the ball past Mike Maignan. France are in deep trouble now as Spain firmly take control of this semi-final!

15 Jul 2026, 01:58:00 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 65' | FRA 0-2 ESP | DISALLOWED! Lamine Yamal briefly celebrates doubling his tally, having cut inside past Lucas Digne to curl a brilliant strike into the top-left corner. However, the joy is short-lived as the linesman’s flag is immediately raised, confirming that the young winger made his run a split-second too early. The goal is scrubbed off, and France are granted a reprieve.

15 Jul 2026, 02:01:42 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 70' | FRA 0-2 ESP | CHANCE! Kylian Mbappé conjures some space on the right side of the box and unleashes a dangerous effort, but Marc Cucurella reacts sharply to get a vital touch, diverting the ball behind for a corner. It is a sharp warning sign for Spain—they may be two goals to the good, but the French threat remains very real, and their place in the final is not yet guaranteed.

15 Jul 2026, 02:11:52 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 80' | FRA 0-2 ESP | Didier Deschamps has rolled the dice with a double substitution, replacing Lucas Digne with Theo Hernández at left-back and bringing on Manchester City's Rayan Cherki to replace the ineffective Michael Olise in a bid to revitalize France's attack. Spain have responded with their own tactical shifts. Ferran Torres has replaced goalscorer Mikel Oyarzabal, while Mikel Merino—Spain's hero from the previous two rounds—has entered the fray for Dani Olmo, who departs after providing the crucial assist for Pedro Porro's goal. Both sides are clearly maneuvering for the final push in this high-stakes semi-final.

15 Jul 2026, 02:15:15 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 85' | FRA 0-2 ESP | CHANCE! The traveling French contingent is visibly stunned as their side continues to struggle for rhythm with the clock ticking down. They are almost handed a lifeline when Unai Simón rushes off his line and completely misjudges a header, leaving the goal exposed. However, the Spanish goalkeeper manages to recover just in time, throwing himself in the way to deny Désiré Doué in a moment of sheer panic for La Roja.

15 Jul 2026, 02:23:52 am IST France Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 90' | FRA 0-2 ESP | CHANCE! The traveling French contingent is visibly stunned as their side continues to struggle for rhythm with the clock ticking down. They are almost handed a lifeline when Unai Simón rushes off his line and completely misjudges a header, leaving the goal exposed. However, the Spanish goalkeeper manages to recover just in time, throwing himself in the way to deny Désiré Doué in a moment of sheer panic for La Roja.