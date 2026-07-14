France Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Are The Referee And Match Officials Of The Semi-Final Match At Dallas Stadium?

France and Spain face off in a high-stakes semi-final for a spot in the World Cup final
The match pits France’s explosive attacking trio against Spain’s disciplined, possession-based control
Check the name of the match officials for the France vs Spain match below
The FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final in Dallas is set to be a titanic clash between France and Spain, with a coveted spot in the championship final on the line. For Les Bleus, this match represents a chance to return to the summit after their heart-breaking defeat in the 2022 final. Spain, meanwhile, enters the contest with the confidence of a team that has redefined defensive discipline, aiming to reclaim their place as the world’s ultimate footballing power.
France’s path to the semi-finals has been defined by the sheer individual quality of their frontline. In their 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco, the synergy between Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé proved decisive. Mbappé remains a constant threat, spearheading the attack with his devastating pace and clinical finishing, while Dembélé’s ability to manipulate space and beat defenders creates chaos for any backline.
Michael Olise has also emerged as a vital creative spark, pulling the strings in tight areas and ensuring France can transition from defense to offense in the blink of an eye.
Spain’s journey has been built on an entirely different foundation: complete, metronomic control. La Roja has excelled by suffocating opponents, hoarding possession, and staying structurally flawless. Their defensive record has been impeccable, stifling counter-attacks before they can truly threaten.
When the game becomes deadlocked, however, they have a secret weapon: Mikel Merino. The midfield maestro has been their ultimate "super-sub," proving his worth repeatedly by scoring late winners. His impact off the bench against Portugal in the round of 16 and again against Belgium in the quarter-final—where he struck in the 88th minute—has been the difference between elimination and advancement.
This semi-final promises a classic tactical battle: France’s electric, direct transition play against Spain’s patient, calculated dominance. Every duel and tactical substitution in Dallas will be critical as these two titans fight for the right to play for the world title.
Spain Vs France: Match Officials
Referee: Iván Barton (El Salvador)
Assistant Referee 1: David Moran (El Salvador)
Assistant Referee 2: Antonio Pupiro (Nicaragua)
Fourth Official: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden)
Reserve Assistant Referee: Mahbod Beigi (Sweden)
Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Tomasz Kwiatkowski (Poland)
Iván Barton, who has been a FIFA international referee since 2018, was selected for this high-profile fixture following his performances earlier in the tournament. The officiating crew represents a neutral geographic spread, with no officials hailing from either France or Spain.
Who is the referee in the France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final?
Iván Barton is the referee in the France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final.
Who is Ivan Barton?
Iván Barton is a Salvadoran professional football referee who has been on the FIFA international referees list since 2018.
Which FIFA World Cup 2026 match did he officiate in?
He officiated the group-stage matches between Turkey and Paraguay and Japan and Sweden, the round of 16 clash between Switzerland and Colombia.