France Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Are The Referee And Match Officials Of The Semi-Final Match At Dallas Stadium?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final in Dallas is set to be a titanic clash between France and Spain, with a coveted spot in the championship final on the line. For Les Bleus, this match represents a chance to return to the summit after their heart-breaking defeat in the 2022 final. Spain, meanwhile, enters the contest with the confidence of a team that has redefined defensive discipline, aiming to reclaim their place as the world’s ultimate footballing power.