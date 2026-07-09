Spain Vs Belgium LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Preview, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's 2nd quarter-final fixture between Spain and Belgium at the Los Angeles Stadium

Portugal vs Spain World Cup 2026 Match
Portugal vs Spain World Cup 2026 Match Highlights: Rodri (16) Giving Pass To A Player During The RO16 Match Against Portugal Photo: Gareth Patterson/AP
Summary of this article

  • Spain are yet to concede a goal in FIFA World Cup 2026.

  • This is the third time that these two nations are facing each other.

  • The match will be held on July 11, 12:30 A.M. (IST) at the Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Spain and Belgium lock horns in a crucial quarter final encounter after emerging victorious against top tier giants Portugal and USA.

The last minute goal by the Spaniards ended Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of winning a World Cup and fans got a witness a disciplined display of play in one of the biggest fixture of the tournament.

Belgium's road to the quarterfinals has been dramatic both on and off the pitch. The Red Devils defeated the United States 3-1 in the Round of 16 despite the controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun's suspension. The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) even explored legal options after FIFA overturned Balogun's red-card suspension, allowing him to feature against Belgium.

While the off-field dispute grabbed headlines, Belgium ensured the talking remained on football by delivering a commanding performance to progress.

With a semifinal place at stake, both European heavyweights have plenty to play for. Spain's possession-based football and attacking quality will come up against Belgium's physicality, experience and counter-attacking threat.

After surviving emotionally charged knockout ties, the two sides now meet in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with only one capable of moving a step closer to glory.

Spain Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

  • Matches: 2

  • Spain: 1

  • Belgium: 1

  • Draws: 0

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Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, talks with team performance manager Richard Evans during a training session ahead of the team's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2026, in Dallas. - AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (9) celebrates scoring their first goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Belgium and Senegal in Seattle, Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Spain Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026: Team News

Spain have a fully fit team going into this match.

While Belgium will be without Onana, who picked up an ACL injury in their last match.

Spain Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026: Key Matchups

The one that stand out is Rodri's matchup with his ex Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne. On one side, Rodri anchors the Spanish midfield and on the other side we have the Belgium maestro KDB.

Spanish teenage star Lamine Yamal will test the Belgian Left Back Maxim De Cuype in a high speed battle.

Belgium's physical attacker and the nation's all time leading goal scorer will challenge Spain's rock solid defenders Laporte and Cubarsi.

The match will be a mixture of twists and turns and several emotions as it will decide the path to the semis.

Spain Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs

Spain Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1):

Simon (GK), Porro, Cubari, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

Belgium Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1):

Courtois (GK), Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Raskin; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; De Ketelaere

Spain Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Facts

  • Location: Inglewood, USA

  • Stadium: Los Angeles Stadium

  • Date: Saturday, 11 July

  • Kick-off: 12:30 AM (IST)

  • Referee: Michael Oliver

  • VAR: In Use

Spain Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

As the knockout stage is heating up, Spain are the favourites to move into the next round, but Belgium won’t be an easy side to beat at all. Belgium has played some really good football and can cause a lot of trouble to La Roja. Most probably, this match will go into extra time, and Spain will win this match.

Prediction: Spain 3-1 Belgium.

Spain Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecasted live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.

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