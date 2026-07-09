Marta Kostyuk Vs Linda Noskova Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2026 Semi-Final: Preview, H2H And Where To Watch

Linda Noskova faces Marta Kostyuk in the Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles semi-final on Centre Court
Kostyuk leads the head-to-head 1-0, but Noskova has been in outstanding grass-court form, making the clash an evenly poised contest
The match is expected to start around 8:00 pm IST on Thursday, July 9, and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and streamed live on JioHotstar in India
Ninth seed Linda Noskova will face 12th seed Marta Kostyuk in the Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles semi-final on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in SW19 on Thursday, July 9.
With both players enjoying breakthrough runs at the Championships, the winner will secure a place in their maiden Wimbledon final and first Grand Slam singles final.
Noskova reached her first major semi-final after defeating Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5 in the quarter-finals. The Czech has looked increasingly dominant on grass, winning 80% of her first-serve points against Mertens while firing seven aces.
She has held serve impressively throughout the tournament, conceding just one break point across her last two matches and winning both tiebreaks she has contested at Wimbledon this year.
Kostyuk, continued her outstanding season by dismantling Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 to reach her second consecutive Grand Slam semi-final following her French Open run.
The Ukrainian has been one of the most consistent performers at SW19, claiming the opening set in four of her five matches while regularly winning more than 70% of her first-serve points. She has also converted at least three break points in every match during her run.
The pair met on clay in Madrid earlier this season, where Kostyuk came away with a convincing victory by exposing Noskova's second serve. However, conditions on grass present a different challenge.
Noskova's serve has been one of her biggest weapons this fortnight, averaging over five aces per match and winning a significantly higher percentage of second-serve points compared to her clay-court campaign.
With Noskova's aggressive game appearing well suited to the faster surface and Kostyuk arriving with confidence after another deep Grand Slam run, the semi-final promises to be a closely contested battle.
While Kostyuk has the recent head-to-head advantage, Noskova's grass-court form and serving strength could give the Czech the edge in what is expected to be a hard-fought encounter.
Marta Kostyuk Vs Linda Noskova: Head-To-Head
Marta Kostyuk and Linda Noskova have faced each other only once on the WTA Tour, with Kostyuk emerging victorious in their meeting at the Madrid Open earlier this year.
Marta Kostyuk Vs Linda Noskova, Wimbledon 2026 Semi-Final: Live Streaming
When to watch Marta Kostyuk vs Linda Noskova, Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles semi-final?
The Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles semi-final between 12th seed Marta Kostyuk and ninth seed Linda Noskova is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 9, on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London at 7:10 pm IST.
Where to watch Marta Kostyuk vs Linda Noskova, Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles semi-final?
Star Sports Network will broadcast the live coverage of Wimbledon 2026 in India. Fans can also stream the tournament live on JioHotstar, with commentary available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.