Marta Kostyuk Vs Linda Noskova Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2026 Semi-Final: Preview, H2H And Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Marta Kostyuk Vs Linda Noskova, Wimbledon 2026: Here's all you need to know about the ladies' singles semi-final, including live streaming details, preview, head-to-head record and match timing, as the two stars clash on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Thursday, July 9

Marta Kostyuk Vs Linda Noskova Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2026 Semi-Final: Preview, H2H
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returns the ball to Jasmine Paolini of Italy, in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
Summary of this article

  • Linda Noskova faces Marta Kostyuk in the Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles semi-final on Centre Court

  • Kostyuk leads the head-to-head 1-0, but Noskova has been in outstanding grass-court form, making the clash an evenly poised contest

  • The match is expected to start around 8:00 pm IST on Thursday, July 9, and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and streamed live on JioHotstar in India

Ninth seed Linda Noskova will face 12th seed Marta Kostyuk in the Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles semi-final on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in SW19 on Thursday, July 9.

With both players enjoying breakthrough runs at the Championships, the winner will secure a place in their maiden Wimbledon final and first Grand Slam singles final.

Noskova reached her first major semi-final after defeating Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5 in the quarter-finals. The Czech has looked increasingly dominant on grass, winning 80% of her first-serve points against Mertens while firing seven aces.

She has held serve impressively throughout the tournament, conceding just one break point across her last two matches and winning both tiebreaks she has contested at Wimbledon this year.

Kostyuk, continued her outstanding season by dismantling Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 to reach her second consecutive Grand Slam semi-final following her French Open run.

The Ukrainian has been one of the most consistent performers at SW19, claiming the opening set in four of her five matches while regularly winning more than 70% of her first-serve points. She has also converted at least three break points in every match during her run.

Related Content
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine reacts after winning a point against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. - | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returns the ball to Jasmine Paolini of Italy, in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. - Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine celebrates her victory against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. - AP
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic reacts winning the women's quarter-final singles match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday - AP

The pair met on clay in Madrid earlier this season, where Kostyuk came away with a convincing victory by exposing Noskova's second serve. However, conditions on grass present a different challenge.

Noskova's serve has been one of her biggest weapons this fortnight, averaging over five aces per match and winning a significantly higher percentage of second-serve points compared to her clay-court campaign.

With Noskova's aggressive game appearing well suited to the faster surface and Kostyuk arriving with confidence after another deep Grand Slam run, the semi-final promises to be a closely contested battle.

While Kostyuk has the recent head-to-head advantage, Noskova's grass-court form and serving strength could give the Czech the edge in what is expected to be a hard-fought encounter.

Marta Kostyuk Vs Linda Noskova: Head-To-Head

Marta Kostyuk and Linda Noskova have faced each other only once on the WTA Tour, with Kostyuk emerging victorious in their meeting at the Madrid Open earlier this year.

Marta Kostyuk Vs Linda Noskova, Wimbledon 2026 Semi-Final: Live Streaming

Q

When to watch Marta Kostyuk vs Linda Noskova, Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles semi-final?

A

The Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles semi-final between 12th seed Marta Kostyuk and ninth seed Linda Noskova is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 9, on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London at 7:10 pm IST.

Q

Where to watch Marta Kostyuk vs Linda Noskova, Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles semi-final?

A

Star Sports Network will broadcast the live coverage of Wimbledon 2026 in India. Fans can also stream the tournament live on JioHotstar, with commentary available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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