Marta Kostyuk Vs Linda Noskova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Ukrainian Star Takes On Czech In Ladies' Singles Semi-Final

Welcome to our live coverage of Linda Noskova vs Marta Kostyuk in the Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles semi-final on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in SW19 on Thursday, July 9. Ninth seed Linda Noskova takes on 12th seed Marta Kostyuk with a place in a maiden Grand Slam singles final at stake. Kostyuk is appearing in her second consecutive major semi-final after defeating Jasmine Paolini, while Noskova reached her first Grand Slam last four with a straight-sets win over Elise Mertens. Although the Ukrainian leads their head-to-head 1-0 after a victory on clay in Madrid earlier this year, the Czech's powerful grass-court game makes this a finely balanced contest. Both players have impressed with their serving throughout the Championships, setting the stage for a thrilling battle on Centre Court.

LIVE UPDATES