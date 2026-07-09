Marta Kostyuk Vs Linda Noskova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Ukrainian Star Takes On Czech In Ladies' Singles Semi-Final

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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Marta Kostyuk Vs Linda Noskova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Catch the play-by-play updates from the SW19 ladies' singles semi-final on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Thursday, July 9

Marta Kostyuk Vs Linda Noskova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Semifinal updates
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine reacts after winning a point against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
Welcome to our live coverage of Linda Noskova vs Marta Kostyuk in the Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles semi-final on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in SW19 on Thursday, July 9. Ninth seed Linda Noskova takes on 12th seed Marta Kostyuk with a place in a maiden Grand Slam singles final at stake. Kostyuk is appearing in her second consecutive major semi-final after defeating Jasmine Paolini, while Noskova reached her first Grand Slam last four with a straight-sets win over Elise Mertens. Although the Ukrainian leads their head-to-head 1-0 after a victory on clay in Madrid earlier this year, the Czech's powerful grass-court game makes this a finely balanced contest. Both players have impressed with their serving throughout the Championships, setting the stage for a thrilling battle on Centre Court.
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Marta Kostyuk Vs Linda Noskova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Greetings!

Good evening, and welcome back to another live blog. This time, we bring you live coverage of the Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles semi-final between Marta Kostyuk and Linda Noskova. Stay tuned for live scores, key moments, and all the latest updates from Centre Court.

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