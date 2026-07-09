Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: American Seed Takes On Czech Star For Final Spot

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Catch the play-by-play updates from the SW19 ladies' singles semi-final on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Thursday, July 9

Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Semifinal
Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Welcome to our live coverage of the Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles semi-final on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Thursday, July 9. A place in the Wimbledon final is at stake as two of the tournament's standout performers go head-to-head. Gauff has showcased remarkable resilience, rallying from a set down in each of her last two matches to reach the last four, while Muchova has enjoyed a superb grass-court campaign after arriving in London on the back of four straight opening-round defeats. Fresh from winning the Bad Homburg title, the Czech has dropped just one set at SW19 and finally ended Gauff's six-match winning streak in their rivalry earlier this season. With both players chasing a maiden Wimbledon final, an intriguing contest awaits on Centre Court.
LIVE UPDATES

Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Head-To-Head

  • Total Matches - 7

  • Coco Gauff Won - 6

  • Karolina Muchova Won - 1

Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Info

Star Sports Network will broadcast the live coverage of Wimbledon 2026 in India. Fans can also stream the tournament live on JioHotstar, with commentary available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Greetings!

Good evening! We are back with another live blog as Coco Gauff takes on Karolina Muchova in the Wimbledon 2026 ladies' singles semi-final. Stay tuned for live updates, key moments, and point-by-point coverage from Centre Court.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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