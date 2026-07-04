Mamata Banerjee Faces Fresh Setback As Bengal TMC Chief Chandrima Bhattacharya Resigns

Adding to the setback, reports indicate that 20 of the TMC's 28 Lok Sabha MPs have joined the relatively unknown National Citizens' Party of India (NCPI), which has announced its support for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre. The development significantly alters the party's parliamentary strength and marks one of the biggest organisational crises faced by the Trinamool Congress since it came to power in West Bengal in 2011.