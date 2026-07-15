Bengal: Madan Mitra Quits TMC, Joins Rebel Camp Amid Party Crisis

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Outlook News Desk
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Former minister resigned from all party posts a day after the ED summoned his wife and two sons in a money laundering probe.

Madan Mitra | Instagram
Madan Mitra
Summary of this article

Madan Mitra quits TMC posts, joining rebels in setback for Mamata Banerjee.

ED summons Mitra’s family in alleged municipal recruitment scam money laundering probe.

Veteran Trinamool leader and former minister Madan Mitra resigned from all party posts on Wednesday and joined the rebel camp. This exit deals a significant blow to former Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. 

Mitra was once seen as Mamata's foremost trusted lieutenant. He stood beside her when she broke away from the Congress. His departure further shrinks Mamata's band of loyalists.

The development came a day after the Enforcement Directorate directed the Trinamool legislator's spouse and two sons to appear for interrogation. 

The interrogation is part of a money laundering probe into an alleged municipal recruitment scam.

The dispute comes ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, with the rebel MPs seeking separate seating in the Lok Sabha and recognition as a separate bloc. - PTI
When Does A Political Split Become Official? The Battle Over 20 Rebel TMC MPs In Parliament

By Outlook News Desk

TMC In Turmoil

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is currently grappling with a rebellion following the Assembly election results. In mid-June 2026, 20 rebel TMC MPs formally merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). Claiming they constitute more than two-thirds of the party's 28 Lok Sabha MPs, the breakaway group said the move protects them from disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Led by senior leaders including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the faction met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking separate seating in Parliament. The rebel MPs also announced that they would support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

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TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
Mamata Banerjee - null
TMC Submits Response to EC, Rejects Rebel Faction’s Claim as ‘Fraudulent’ - null
Mamata Banerjee - null

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