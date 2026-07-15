Bengal: Madan Mitra Quits TMC, Joins Rebel Camp Amid Party Crisis

TMC In Turmoil

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is currently grappling with a rebellion following the Assembly election results. In mid-June 2026, 20 rebel TMC MPs formally merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). Claiming they constitute more than two-thirds of the party's 28 Lok Sabha MPs, the breakaway group said the move protects them from disqualification under the anti-defection law.