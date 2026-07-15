Caribbean Leaders Urge Britain to Return British Virgin Islands, End Colonial Rule

King Charles in focus

With Charles due to be keynote speaker at the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in Antigua and Barbuda in November, Comissiong said Caribbean people would be watching closely to see whether their king would advance the conversation around sovereignty, decolonisation and reparatory justice. He stopped short of advising the king directly but said the time had come to begin breaking what he called the chains of imperial governance and to formally accept responsibility for three hundred years of wealth extraction.