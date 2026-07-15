India To Deploy High-Speed Combat Boats In Sir Creek After Operation Sindoor: Reports

The procurement has been initiated under the 'Buy (Indian)' category, requiring a minimum 60 per cent indigenous content, in line with the government's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, News18 reported. The Request for Proposal (RFP) has already been issued, with deliveries expected to be completed within 24 months of the contract being awarded. The Ministry has sought 11 boats, of which a few will go to the Indian Navy while the majority will be for the Indian Army to operate in the creek sector.