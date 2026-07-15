India To Deploy High-Speed Combat Boats In Sir Creek After Operation Sindoor: Reports

India has launched the procurement of 11 indigenous high-speed amphibious combat boats for deployment in the Sir Creek sector
The move follows Operation Sindoor and intelligence reports of Pakistan strengthening infrastructure and troop deployments
The boats will support surveillance, anti-infiltration operations and rapid troop deployment across land and water
The procurement is part of India's broader effort to bolster security and mobility along the sensitive western frontier
The Indian Defence Ministry has initiated the process to procure indigenous high-speed amphibious combat boats for the Indian Army and Navy in the Sir Creek sector, following intelligence inputs of Pakistan enhancing infrastructure and deployments across the disputed marshland.
The procurement has been initiated under the 'Buy (Indian)' category, requiring a minimum 60 per cent indigenous content, in line with the government's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, News18 reported. The Request for Proposal (RFP) has already been issued, with deliveries expected to be completed within 24 months of the contract being awarded. The Ministry has sought 11 boats, of which a few will go to the Indian Navy while the majority will be for the Indian Army to operate in the creek sector.
The decision comes as India strengthens its capability in the Sir Creek sector following intelligence inputs of Pakistan enhancing infrastructure and deployments across the disputed marshland. During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan had attempted to target infrastructure in the Creek sector using drones, prompting a renewed focus on strengthening mobility and surveillance, as per the report.
Boat Capabilities And Specifications
The high-speed amphibious combat boats will be capable of operating both in water and on land through a hydraulically operated amphibious drive system. These boats will be deployed for surveillance, anti-infiltration operations and rapid troop insertion in difficult terrain near the disputed region.
Each platform will be able to carry at least 12 fully combat-loaded personnel, including a two-member crew, with a payload of around 1,560 kg. The boats will feature protected storage for ammunition and grenades, integrated navigation and communication systems, electro-optical and infrared surveillance equipment, radar, GPS, AIS, gyro compass and shock-mitigating seats for troops.
The rigid-hull boats will be equipped with ballistic protection and weapon mounting points at both the front and rear. They are expected to achieve speeds of over 40 knots on water while also being capable of travelling on land at around 10-15 kmph using hydraulically operated retractable all-wheel-drive legs. The platforms are also required to negotiate gradients of up to 15 degrees and be transportable by heavy tank transporters as well as Indian Air Force IL-76 and C-17 transport aircraft for rapid deployment across theatres.
Sir Creek Dispute And Strategic Significance
The 96-km Sir Creek remains one of the unresolved maritime boundary disputes between India and Pakistan. India maintains that the boundary runs through the mid-channel of the creek, while Pakistan claims the entire creek up to its eastern bank, according to the report. The boundary dispute has also prevented the final demarcation of the adjoining maritime boundary and the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) beyond the creek.
The marshes around Sir Creek and the adjoining Harami Nala have long been vulnerable to infiltration, smuggling, drug trafficking and illegal fishing activities because of the difficult terrain and the absence of a clearly demarcated boundary.
The procurement comes as part of India's broader strategy to enhance its defensive and surveillance capabilities along the western front, particularly in sensitive sectors where rapid response and mobility are critical.