Chaos Inside Mumbai Coastal Road Tunnel After Fire

Fire services contained the blaze quickly and cleared the tunnel, preventing casualties despite initial panic.
The incident has raised questions about emergency protocols and signage inside the modern undersea tunnel.
Major delays affected south and western Mumbai as the key corridor was shut for over an hour.
Mumbai’s much-vaunted Coastal Road tunnel turned into a scene of chaos on Wednesday afternoon after a car caught fire inside the undersea section, forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles and flee on foot. The incident brought traffic to a complete standstill for over an hour on the key stretch of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP).
The fire broke out around 12:25 PM in the south-bound lane of the tunnel between Breach Candy and Nariman Point. Thick smoke quickly filled the enclosed space, triggering panic among commuters. Eyewitnesses described hundreds of people running towards exits while others reversed their cars in desperation. Videos shared on social media showed abandoned vehicles blocking lanes and people fleeing the scene.
Firefighters, along with police and traffic personnel, responded swiftly. The blaze was extinguished within 20 minutes, and the burnt vehicle was removed using a crane. The affected stretch was reopened around 1:30 PM after safety checks, though traffic continued to move at a snail’s pace for some time. No injuries were reported, though some commuters complained of smoke inhalation.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyanarayan Chaudhary confirmed that the tunnel from Breach Candy to Nariman Point was immediately closed. The Mumbai Fire Brigade and traffic division later issued statements confirming normalcy was restored on both lanes.
Commuters highlighted concerns over safety features inside the tunnel. One driver, Viren Shah, said the fire was less than 100 feet away and that the lack of clear signages and emergency exits added to the confusion. Another eyewitness described the surreal sight of people running inside the tunnel shortly after entering from the Worli side.
The Mumbai Coastal Road’s twin tunnels, India’s first undersea road tunnels, are equipped with advanced safety systems including Saccardo ventilation for smoke extraction, fire-fighting hydrants, and emergency refuge areas. Officials have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire, with preliminary indications pointing to a vehicle malfunction.