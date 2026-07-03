Road Rage in Nagpur: Bikers Assault Off-Duty Traffic Constable, 14 Arrested

An off-duty traffic constable is allegedly assaulted by a group of bikers in a Nagpur road rage incident
CCTV footage helps police arrest 14 accused and seize five motorcycles
Authorities intensify night patrols to curb reckless riding and street racing
The Mankapur police have arrested 14 individuals after a group of motorcyclists allegedly intercepted, vandalised and assaulted an off-duty traffic police constable following a road rage incident on Nagpur's Mankapur Ring Road on the night of June 28.
The violent incident, which took place near the Martin Nagar culvert, was captured in its entirety by a nearby CCTV camera, providing investigators with crucial visual evidence.
Dangerous Stunts Escalate into Assault
The victim, identified as 35-year-old Kunal Singh, a police constable attached to the MIDC Traffic Branch, was driving his private car towards Mankapur Square with a female passenger. According to the police, a group of young men riding seven to eight motorcycles were speeding and weaving dangerously across the road.
When Constable Singh sounded his horn to alert the group and overtake safely, the motorcyclists allegedly accelerated aggressively ahead of him. Just before reaching a traffic signal, one of the bikers is said to have deliberately swerved into the rear of Singh's car.
The minor collision quickly escalated into a violent assault. The bikers allegedly blocked the road by parking their motorcycles directly in front of Singh's car, preventing him from leaving. The group then formed an unlawful assembly, hurled verbal abuse and allegedly issued death threats.
CCTV Footage
The recovered CCTV footage captures the entire sequence of events in detail. The video shows Singh's car slowing near the roadside as a cluster of motorcycles rapidly surrounds it, completely blocking its path. Singh is then seen stepping out of his vehicle to confront the bikers, after which a heated argument immediately breaks out. Within seconds, several young men surround him, trapping him against his vehicle.
he footage appears to show the attackers repeatedly assaulting Singh, leaving him with injuries to his neck and back. While some members of the group are seen beating the officer, others appear to vandalise his car before the entire group flees the scene on their motorcycles.
Public Intervention and Arrests
The assault came to an end only after local residents and passers-by intervened, forcing the bikers to flee. Witnesses noted the registration number of one of the motorcycles and passed the details to the responding police officers. Constable Singh was taken to a nearby private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
Using witness information and technical analysis of the CCTV footage, the Mankapur police launched an immediate operation. Officers arrested 14 accused individuals, recovered stolen property and seized five motorcycles allegedly used in the assault, collectively valued at ₹5.60 lakh.
According to India Today, those arrested have been identified as Harsh Pawar, Gaurav Dhirde, Sanyam Ganeshpuri, Yash Parteki, Satyam Shirke, Premraj Dhakate, Akash Bokade, Nitin Gokhale, Vicky Telghare, Bhumi Dev, Sagar Bokade, Ganesh Uike, Pritam Modekar and Tikaram Barapatre.
Senior Inspector Haresh Kalsekar confirmed that the accused have been booked under multiple stringent provisions of the law, according to media reports. A background check by investigators also revealed that at least three of the 14 arrested individuals have prior criminal records in the city.
The local administration has assured residents that night patrols along the Mankapur stretch will be intensified to curb the increasing incidents of reckless riding, triple-riding and illegal street racing on city roads.