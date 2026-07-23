Ashes 2027: England Confirm Men's And Women's Fixtures For Blockbuster Home Summer

The men's and women's Ashes 2027 series will run simultaneously from June 2027.
The series will also feature a historic first, with Southampton’s Utilita Bowl set to host a men’s Ashes Test for the first time.
The Englishmen will be seeking redemption for their 4-1 loss in the last series and the women will be aiming to end Australia's long standing domination.
England's men's and women's team will face Australia simultaneously for the historic Ashes 2027 on the home soil with the series dates and venues already confirmed.
The men’s Ashes will begin at Trent Bridge on June 18, as England look to reclaim the urn after suffering a 4-1 defeat in the 2025-26 series in Australia.
The five-Test series will also feature a historic first, with Southampton’s Utilita Bowl set to host a men’s Ashes Test for the first time.
The women’s Ashes will also take place across England during the same summer.
England Women will attempt to end a 13-year wait for Ashes glory after being whitewashed 16-0 by Australia in the 2025 series Down Under.
Men’s Ashes 2027: Full Schedule
|Test
|Dates
|Venue
|1st Test
|June 18-22
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|2nd Test
|June 30-July 4
|Lord’s, London
|3rd Test
|July 8-12
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|4th Test
|July 21-25
|Utilita Bowl, Southampton
|5th Test
|July 29-August 2
|The Kia Oval, London
The Ashes 2027 will serve as the main centerpiece for England's home summer and the three lions will also be hosting Pakistan for a three match ODI series in May and a one-off test against Bangladesh at Lords' before the Ashes.
Women’s Ashes 2027: Multi-Format Series
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Women’s Test
|June 24-27
|Headingley, Leeds
|1st T20I
|July 3
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|2nd T20I
|July 6
|The Kia Oval, London
|3rd T20I
|July 9
|Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
|1st ODI
|July 13
|Utilita Bowl, Southampton
|2nd ODI
|July 16
|Lord’s, London
|3rd ODI
|July 20
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
With both series set to run simultaneously, the Englishmen will look forward to seek redemption and the women will try their best to end Australia's long standing domination over the years.