Ashes 2027: England Confirm Men's And Women's Fixtures For Blockbuster Home Summer

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
Published at:

England will host Australia for simultaneous men's and women's ashes series which will kick off from June after the conclusion of WTC final at the Oval. The men's series will feature five tests and the women's contest will follow multi-format games

Ashes 2025-26
The Ashes Urn File Photo
Summary of this article

  • The men's and women's Ashes 2027 series will run simultaneously from June 2027.

  • The series will also feature a historic first, with Southampton’s Utilita Bowl set to host a men’s Ashes Test for the first time.

  • The Englishmen will be seeking redemption for their 4-1 loss in the last series and the women will be aiming to end Australia's long standing domination.

England's men's and women's team will face Australia simultaneously for the historic Ashes 2027 on the home soil with the series dates and venues already confirmed.

The men’s Ashes will begin at Trent Bridge on June 18, as England look to reclaim the urn after suffering a 4-1 defeat in the 2025-26 series in Australia.

The five-Test series will also feature a historic first, with Southampton’s Utilita Bowl set to host a men’s Ashes Test for the first time.

The women’s Ashes will also take place across England during the same summer.

England Women will attempt to end a 13-year wait for Ashes glory after being whitewashed 16-0 by Australia in the 2025 series Down Under.

Men’s Ashes 2027: Full Schedule

TestDatesVenue
1st TestJune 18-22Trent Bridge, Nottingham
2nd TestJune 30-July 4Lord’s, London
3rd TestJuly 8-12Edgbaston, Birmingham
4th TestJuly 21-25Utilita Bowl, Southampton
5th TestJuly 29-August 2The Kia Oval, London

The Ashes 2027 will serve as the main centerpiece for England's home summer and the three lions will also be hosting Pakistan for a three match ODI series in May and a one-off test against Bangladesh at Lords' before the Ashes.

Related Content
India players celebrate with the trophy following the victory in the test match during day four of the first Women's Rothesay Test cricket match between England and India in London, England, Monday, July 13, 2026. - AP Photo/Steven Paston
England and Australia are set to face off in their fourth T20 World Cup final on Sunday, July 5, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. - X/England Cricket
England and Australia are set to face off in their fourth T20 World Cup final on Sunday, July 5, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. - X/England Cricket
India Create Unwanted T20I Record After Men's And Women's Teams Lose On Same Day - (X/BCCI Women)

Women’s Ashes 2027: Multi-Format Series

MatchDateVenue
Women’s TestJune 24-27Headingley, Leeds
1st T20IJuly 3Trent Bridge, Nottingham
2nd T20IJuly 6The Kia Oval, London
3rd T20IJuly 9Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
1st ODIJuly 13Utilita Bowl, Southampton
2nd ODIJuly 16Lord’s, London
3rd ODIJuly 20Edgbaston, Birmingham

With both series set to run simultaneously, the Englishmen will look forward to seek redemption and the women will try their best to end Australia's long standing domination over the years.

Also check: ICC World Test Championship 2027 Final date and venue

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories